Wigan Warriors prop Patrick Mago has been linked with a return to the NRL in 2027 – with a report from Australia suggesting he is ‘getting homesick’.

Mago has proven to be a pivotal figure for the Warriors ever since joining the club. He has, however, produced some of his very best form this season, creating a role for himself as one of Super League’s standout interchange forwards.

He is off-contract at the end of this season and despite Wigan being keen to retain him, Mago’s future is now very much under the spotlight, it seems, if you believe reports from Down Under.

But Wigan are understood to still be hopeful of keeping Mago – and the reports are understood to be wide of the mark, with the forward set to remain at the Brick Community Stadium, Love Rugby League has learned.

Patrick Mago set for NRL return?

However, a report from Nine’s Wide World of Sports has claimed that Mago could be in line for an NRL return next year – with two clubs keen to sign the prop.

Furthermore, it has been suggested that Mago is now keen to return to Australia for personal reasons, with homesickness cited as the factor behind a possible exit from Wigan.

“Don’t be surprised if former Rabbitohs, Cowboys and Broncos prop Patrick Mago makes a return to the NRL in 2027,” the report said.

“A barnstorming ball runner, Mago has played over 120 games for Wigan over the past five seasons, claiming two Super League titles and three Challenge Cups. But word from the Old Dart is that the Kiwi-born Mago is getting homesick and wants to return to the NRL next season.

“The veteran forward is off-contract but feels he has another year or two in him and at least two NRL clubs are keen on him.”

That would undoubtedly be a blow for the Warriors. Still only 31, Mago has been with Wigan since the start of the 2022 season, with his time at the club lining up with when Matt Peet became Wigan head coach.

Mago contract clarity

However, despite the report saying Mago is off-contract, that is not strictly true – with an option in place for an extra year on the two-year contract he signed in 2024.

That means it could easily be triggered and Mago could remain in England next year if all parties are satisfied – something Peet himself admitted just last month would be the case.

Peet even said he felt that Mago was willing to stay with Wigan, making the reports emerging out of Australia a real surprise.