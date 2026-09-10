The Super League Dream Team is set to be named in the coming days – so as is tradition at Love Rugby League towers, we’ve taken our writers to task and asked them to pick their standout 13s.

There are a few consistent picks across the board – but there are a few points of contention, too!

Here is who our team of four have decided should be named in the Dream Team ahead of its official reveal before the play-offs get underway next week..

Aaron Bower

Lachie Miller (Leeds), Zach Eckersley (Wigan), Umyla Hanley (Leigh), Ash Handley (Leeds), Maika Sivo (Leeds), Brodie Croft (Leeds), Jake Connor (Leeds), Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh), Brad O’Neill (Wigan), Caleb Hamlin-Uele (Wakefield), Isaiah Vagana (Wakefield), James McDonnell (Leeds), Oliver Partington (Wigan)

Some straightforward picks, others not so easy. I’ll go through the ones I found most difficult – starting in the centres. It was a three-way shoot-out for two spots, with Adam Keighran the one narrowly missing out. The form of Umyla Hanley in particular this year was too much to ignore.

Bevan French is clearly the best player in Super League, but he’s just missed too much rugby to make the Dream Team for me this year, certainly in comparison to the consistent presence of Jake Connor and Brodie Croft. Back row also had some really good options, with Junior Nsemba and Mathieu Jussaume right up there. But I’ve loved watching James McDonnell and think Leeds are a significantly weaker team when he isn’t out there.

I’m pretty confident most of our teams will look the same, particularly right through the spine – Brad O’Neill is Super League’s best hooker, no questions asked. Famous last words!

Matt Shaw

Lachie Miller (Leeds), Zach Eckersley (Wigan), Adam Keighran (Wigan), Ash Handley (Leeds), Maika Sivo (Leeds), Brodie Croft (Leeds), Jake Connor (Leeds), Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh), Brad O’Neill (Wigan), Caleb Hamlin-Uele (Wakefield), Isaiah Vagana (Wakefield), Junior Nsemba (Leeds), Oliver Partington (Wigan)

I’ll cut to the chase on the more contentious picks. Umyla Hanley has been brilliant but only played half a season, so simply cannot get in the team for me based on that. Connor just edges Smith, who has had a super season. Junior Nsemba seems to have some questions marks over his selection which is beyond baffling to me, he has been tremendous. I would have opted for Keenan Palasia at loose forward if he was available for selection, but he isn’t. Oli Partington is still a very good pick mind.

Ben Olawumi

Jai Field (Wigan), Zach Eckersley (Wigan), Adam Keighran (Wigan), Umyla Hanley (Leigh), Maika Sivo (Leeds), Bevan French (Wigan), Jake Connor (Leeds), Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh), Brad O’Neill (Wigan), Caleb Hamlin-Uele (Wakefield), James McDonnell (Leeds), Mathieu Jussaume (Toulouse), Oliver Partington (Wigan)

As you can probably tell with some of my picks, namely Umyla Hanley and Bevan French, I’ve looked past the time spent off the field this season and chosen my team based on the impact they’ve had while they’ve been available. Taking those two as examples, imagine how good their numbers would be had they both been fit all year. They both deserve their spots for me.

Jai Field is probably the other contentious pick in my backs, but the Australian has been immense and only missed a handful of games. It’s a toss of a coin between him and Lachie Miller, but the Wigan man gets my pick.

I think most of my pack speak for themselves. Ollie Partington has been among the best signings of the season and could have slotted into my back-row, but I’ve kept him at 13. That opened up a space and I’ve drafted in Mathieu Jussaume, who has been really good every time I’ve seen him play this season – consistent on both sides of the ball. Argue amongst yourselves!

Louis Chapman-Coombe

Jai Field (Wigan), Maika Sivo (Leeds), Umyla Hanley (Leigh), Ash Handley (Leeds), Zach Eckersley (Wigan), Bevan French (Wigan), Jake Connor (Leeds), Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh), Brad O’Neill (Wigan), Caleb Hamlin-Uele (Wakefield), Isaiah Vagana (Wakefield), Mathieu Jussaume (Toulouse), Oliver Partington (Wigan).

Some really close calls in this Dream Team, to be perfectly honest, but that’s a strong reflection of the league. Judging across the full campaign, Leeds and Wigan have been the two frontrunners and rightly dominate selection here. Warrington can potentially feel hard done by to miss out on my squad, but the likes of Matty Ashton and Ben Currie were right in the mix for me.