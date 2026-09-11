Super League have released the full schedule for this year’s play-offs – including which days Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos will be at home.

The top six had already been locked in long before Round 27, but the final line-up and order was decided across the last round of fixtures.

Wigan Warriors secured the League Leaders’ Shield and leg two of a domestic treble after hammering Catalans Dragons, with Leeds Rhinos slipping up against Hull FC at home to consign them to second spot – though they do get next week off.

And the Warriors now know when they will be playing their home game – with Super League confirming it will take place on Saturday September 26 at 5:30pm. The game will be live on Sky Sports and BBC Sport.

That means Leeds Rhinos’ home game will take place 24 hours earlier on Friday night, the 25th of September. That is a Sky Sports exclusive game.

Meanwhile, the scheduling and line-up for next weekend’s two eliminator ties have been confirmed.

Wakefield Trinity will host Leigh Leopards in the first eliminator, with an 8pm kick-off next Friday night, the 18th of September. That is after Trinity were victorious against Leigh on Friday night to solidify their position in fourth spot.

Then third-placed Warrington Wolves will play sixth-placed Hull KR with a 5:30pm kick-off on Saturday September 19. That will be shown on both BBC Sport and Sky Sports.

The lowest-ranked winner of the eliminator ties will head to Wigan at the Brick Community Stadium, with the highest-ranked playing the Rhinos at Headingley

ELIMINATORS

Friday September 18: Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards (8pm) – Sky Sports

Saturday September 19: Warrington Wolves v Hull KR (5:30pm) – Sky Sports and BBC

Losers eliminated.

SEMI FINALS

Friday September 25: Leeds Rhinos v highest-ranked eliminator winner – Sky Sports

Saturday September 26: Wigan Warriors v lowest-ranked eliminator winner – Sky Sports and BBC

GRAND FINAL

Saturday October 3