Darren Lockyer has urged Super League clubs not to pass up on a ‘once in a generation’ opportunity to revitalise the competition’s fortunes and turn down the offer of NRL investment: even if London aren’t in Super League in 2027.

Talks remain ongoing among Super League clubs about a renegotiation of the initial offer of £7million per year from the NRL to invest in Super League and take administrative control of the competition.

It is likely that clubs will go back to the NRL and ask for more money in return for giving up their voting powers, paving the way for the Australian governing body to run the competition.

And Lockyer has told Love Rugby League he believes this is a defining moment for rugby league in the northern hemisphere.

Lockyer urges clubs to accept NRL deal

The Kangaroos great has stressed that this is a prime moment for Super League to take its fortunes to the next level – but it can only do that if the NRL deal is successfully negotiated.

Lockyer said: “I just think you’re missing out on a once in a generational opportunity and in my view, you’re potentially transforming things forever.

“I’ve heard the phrase ‘the game won’t die in England’ but if you really want to advance the game and go to the next level, then you just cannot miss this moment.

“I’m really not saying that because of London. I’ve always been an advocate for Super League to be the best it can be irrespective of London. We’ve got a thriving NRL and State of Origin but the game internationally is the missing piece here. This is the chance for the northern hemisphere to go to another level.

“Super League is a great product: but it really does need a shot in the arm. The NRL can provide that.”

Lockyer also said he would hope clubs would entrust the NRL to drive the game forward – and clubs would give up their power for the greater good.

“An independent body that sits over the game has worked wonders here in Australia,” he said.

“If the NRL got involved there, then I believe there would be a push for that. But the Super League clubs have control over the decisions and if they’re willing to let go for the right governance model, I would hope they would do it for the right reasons.”

Lockyer supports DAZN broadcast move

Lockyer also admitted that he felt the key aspect of the NRL deal was not necessarily the financial investment, but their expertise.

“Sky is willing to pay three games per week for £21.5million so they can narrow the focus on doing three games really well,” he said.

“Potentially the NRL can bring in DAZN over there with their relations, and we’re in the entertainment business after all.. if the production is slick, then people are going to want to watch it.

“The resources around that are great, we have the bunker here, the corporate sponsorship the NRL allows you to open a lot more doors – and the expertise of what Peter V’Landys has is immense.

“It’s just not the cash the NRL bring, Peter likes to win. He openly doesn’t want to fail so if he does a deal, you had better believe he is going to give it everything to benefit everyone.”