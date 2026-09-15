Kai O’Donnell’s path towards a return to Leigh Leopards in 2026 looks to have been cleared: after he was officially released by North Queensland Cowboys.

The Leopards have been interested in pursuing a return for O’Donnell for several months. They had initially hoped they could bring him back into Adrian Lam’s squad for the remainder of the 2026 season on an immediate deal, but failed to complete a move before the transfer deadline.

That was because the Cowboys were keen to keep him in their squad for the NRL finals – and when an initial list of their released players emerged earlier this month, O’Donnell’s name was missing.

But now, he has officially been confirmed to be leaving the club at the end of the season.

O’Donnell’s Cowboys exit confirmed

The forward was named among 10 players who will be leaving the club now that their push for the NRL Grand Final is over, after they were beaten last weekend by Cronulla Sharks.

That has pushed the door wide open for a return to the club where O’Donnell became a Super League star, with a return to Leigh now looming increasingly likely in the coming weeks.

Lam has spoken openly about his willingness to discuss terms over a deal to re-sign O’Donnell if he became available, and the forward is now officially on the open market for 2027.

Lam admitted as recently as last month that O’Donnell was on Leigh’s radar.

“The question has been asked would we be interested in bringing Kai to Super League, and that’s on Kai,” he said at the time.

“If he is going to head back to the UK, then we’re certainly a club that would be interested. He broke a lot of hearts with our fans and players when he left and he’s a player we would love back.

“But I presume that’s in the future and now potentially not this week. Having said that, I know Kai played for North Queensland this week and they’re in the eight, I believe; I think his focus will be on that rather than his future immediately but if we find out anything further this week, we’ll let you know.”

And such a move now appears to be on the cards after O’Donnell’s future with the Cowboys was officially confirmed to be over. Incoming Bradford Bulls forward John Bateman was also named among the ten players departing the club.

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