Super League is reportedly set to accept a deal from the NRL to invest in the competition, with a call booked in for Thursday to discuss the finalisation of a package between the two bodies.

Talks have been ongoing for a number of months but they will finally reach a crescendo this week according to reports in Australia.

They have suggested that a $57million – £30million – offer is close to being sealed: despite Super League clubs rejecting a deal to that value last month.

It was expected that the deal would be renegotiated with Super League clubs likely looking for more money, but there may well be other aspects to the deal that have been discussed which could convince club owners in England that the move is the right one.

Clubs on this side of the world have confirmed to Love Rugby League that there is a growing majority of executives who now feel the deal represents the best opportunity for Super League to grow and revitalise its fortunes. There remains doubts about how and where the influx of cash would be spent, though.

Wakefield Trinity owner Matt Ellis was among the most outspoken in recent weeks, saying it appeared the NRL couldn’t afford to invest in the British game.

He told Love Rugby League: “I thought we were going to get something great but it just doesn’t look like they can afford to buy into the British game and there’s been no business plan provided by the NRL either.”

But the NRL appears to have won the day – and crucially, the support of many of England’s leading clubs.

The likes of Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and Hull FC have been huge supporters of the deal for months and have driven the pro-NRL investment camp.

They now appear to have enough support, with well over half of the competition’s clubs seemingly giving the green light for Rugby League Commercial to accept it.

And on a call booked for Thursday between Peter V’Landys and executives in England from the Rugby Football League and Super League, that would now appear to be the most likely direction of travel.

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