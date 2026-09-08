Championship outfit Widnes Vikings have pipped NRL heavyweights Brisbane Broncos to the signing of young back Byron Johnson for 2027, with the Australian’s contract including the option of a 12-month extension.

Johnson – who is able to slot in at both full-back and in the centres – joins Widnes from Queensland Cup side Souths Logan Magpies.

The Vikings’ press release states that the 23-year-old had been set to go on trial with the Broncos ahead of next season having been a part of their feeder system for the last two years.

But the offer of a Championship contract and a move to the UK was enough to tempt him to the DCBL Stadium.

‘After speaking to the Widnes recruitment team, I see their vision. I’m so excited to represent a club in England with such huge potential’

Johnson had been set to captain Auswide Bank’s Mal Meninga Cup squad in 2020 before the COVID-19 Pandemic cut the season short.

Having gone on to make his Q Cup debut in 2021, spent the following year sidelined with an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury.

Now boasting 33 Q Cup appearances on his CV, the young gun said: “Whilst an opportunity to trial with an NRL team for 2027 was available, after speaking to the Widnes recruitment team, I see their vision.

“I’m so excited to represent a club in England with such huge potential.

“I’m looking forward to getting over to the UK, and helping Allan and the boys continue to improve and strengthen in 2027.”

Widnes are currently in the midst of the Championship play-offs, and having stunned Oldham in their own backyard last weekend, will get a crack at Newcastle Thunder this weekend without their campaign on the line.

Looking ahead to 2027 when Johnson – who has represented both Souths Logan Magpies and Ipswich Jets in the Q Cup – will be donning a Vikings shirt, head coach Allan Coleman said: “I’m really, really excited by the signing of Byron.

“I’m over the moon with all the hard work behind the scenes of identifying and having trust in what we see, and trust in our ability to identify quality players.

“We’re hoping that Byron is going to be exceptional for us. We’ve, of course, lost Nathan Connell (to Bradford Bulls), and it was vital that we replaced Nathan.

“He’s got a lot of speed, he’s powerful, strong, really hungry, and he has a massive future in the game.

“He knows Max (Banditt) very well, they’re very good friends, which is a good thing for us, and he speaks very highly of him.

“I’m very, very excited, and just can’t wait to get him in Widnes colours.”