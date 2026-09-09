Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet will decide upon his new captain ahead of 2027 via a ‘good process’ involving the squad, with Harry Smith among the candidates for the role.

Liam Farrell has been the Warriors’ club captain since the start of the 2023 campaign, when he took on the role from Tommy Leuluai.

But as was the case then with Leuluai retiring, veteran back-rower Farrell has announced his decision to hang up his boots come the end of 2026: leaving the captaincy to be filled ahead of next season.

Half-back Smith has took on the role in the interim over the last few months while Farrell has been sidelined with a shoulder injury.

And though no decision has been reached yet, head coach Peet admits he has already started to think about who will replace Farrell on a permanent basis.

‘We’ll address it properly going into next season, but I do think we’ve got a strong group of leaders’

As is the case with Farrell, who has won 18 major honours with the Cherry and Whites to date, playmaker Smith is a product of Wigan’s youth system.

Friday night could see the Warriors scoop their second major honour of the season in the shape of the Super League Leaders’ Shield, needing to avoid defeat on home soil in their Round 27 clash against Catalans Dragons to clinch top spot.

During Tuesday morning’s pre-match press conference, Peet was asked about the captaincy and responded: “Of course I have (thought about who the new captain is going to be).

“It’s important that announcements are made. For the rest of the year, for sure, Harry (Smith) is doing a great job and Liam (Farrell) will be in the mix as well.

“We’ll address it properly going into next season, but I do think we’ve got a strong group of leaders.”

By the time Farrell brings the curtain down on his playing career in a few weeks time, he may well have won 20 major honours in his boyhood club’s colours. That tally will be hit if Wigan win both the League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final.

The man he took the captaincy on from, Leuluai, joined the Warriors’ coaching team as an assistant to Peet when he hung his boots up.

Farrell will also remain with the club having landed a role within their Strength & Conditioning department.

Peet continued: “The names speak for themselves, most of them have been captains here in the past whenever Faz (Farrell) has not been playing.

“There’s got to be a good process there, including speaking to the players.”