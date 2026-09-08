One of Super League’s main storylines this week comes in the battle for fourth – with a home tie in the play-off eliminators up for grabs. Wakefield are firmly in the driving seat, but Leigh could still pip them.

Trinity beat third-placed Warrington Wolves last weekend to re-establish their two competition point advantage over Leigh – who had beaten St Helens 24 hours prior – on the Super League ladder.

Daryl Powell’s side also boast a superior points difference over Leigh to aid their advantage.

But Friday night sees them visit the Leopards’ Den in the final round of the regular season – and Adrian Lam’s men could still usurp them.

An intriguing battle awaits, and here’s how Leigh could yet finish fourth…

A win by a margin of 28+

First and foremost, Leigh need to win Friday night’s game to move level on 36 competition points with Wakefield. But winning alone won’t be enough.

A Leopards win by a margin of 28 or more would see them overtake Trinity to finish fourth on points difference.

Heading into their Round 27 clash, Trinity’s points difference is +212, while Leigh’s is +158.

Accordingly, if we use a 28-0 Leigh win on Friday night as the example – Trinity’s points difference would drop to +184 while Leigh’s would rise to +186.

Points Percentage

We highly doubt this will come into play, but points percentage could be called upon.

B2:7 in the game’s Operational Rules states: “Save as otherwise directed by the RFL, in each of the competitions, the club with the highest number of points shall be at the top and the club with the lowest shall be at the bottom.

“Where clubs have an equal number of points their relative positions shall be determined by points difference so that the club having the greater points difference is placed above the club with the lesser points difference.

“The points difference is calculated by subtracting the points scored against the club from the points scored by the club.

“If that still leads to a tie, then the club with the greater points percentage during the season will be placed in the higher position.

“The points percentage is calculated by dividing the number of points scored by a club by the number of points it concedes and multiplying by 100.”

For Wakefield and Leigh to be locked level on both competition points and points difference, a 27-point Leopards win on Friday night would be required.

Then, it would come down to points percentage.

And for absolute clarity, here is the order of the tiebreakers which follow points percentage…

Most tries scored in Super League in 2026

Most goals kicked in Super League in 2026

Most drop goals kicked in Super League in 2026

A coin toss

The worst case scenario for Leigh

If Leigh avoid defeat on Friday night, their worst possible finish will be fifth spot – and they would travel to either Wakefield or Warrington in their play-off eliminator.

Warrington are two competition points better off than Trinity ahead of Round 27 and boast a superior points difference. They will lock in third spot if they avoid defeat at home against Toulouse.

If – in the worst case scenario – Leigh were to lose on Friday night, they would then finish sixth: providing Hull KR beat St Helens.

Reigning Super League champions KR currently sit sixth, but are only two competition points worse off than Leigh ahead of Round 27 and boast a far superior points difference.

Third host sixth in the play-off eliminators while fourth host fifth.

Leigh cannot travel to Hull KR in the eliminators as Willie Peters’ side cannot catch fourth-placed Wakefield.

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