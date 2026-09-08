Wigan Warriors remain hopeful captain Liam Farrell can play again before hanging up his boots, with confirmation set to be received by the end of this week.

Veteran back-rower Farrell has been sidelined since late June with a shoulder injury, and last week, announced that he would retire at the end of the 2026 season.

The 36-year-old’s immediate future has been unclear for a number of weeks, with numerous specialist appointments attended.

But at long last, a definite answer as to whether he will be able to play again is expected over the next few days.

‘It’ll certainly be sad not to have him as a player, but I’m delighted he’s going to be around imparting his knowledge’

One-club man Farrell – whose only six games away from Wigan at club level came on loan at Widnes Vikings back in 2010 – has won 18 major honours across 428 appearances for the Cherry and Whites to date.

Friday night’s final game of the regular season will likely see him register major honour number 19, with victory at home against Catalans Dragons needed for the Warriors to seal the Super League Leaders’ Shield.

Ahead of that clash, head coach Matt Peet undertook pre-match media duties on Tuesday morning.

He explained: “It’s to be confirmed this week (whether Farrell can play again), but my hope is that he does feature again this season.”

A 16-time England international, Farrell – who will remain with Wigan in a Strength & Conditioning role once he retires – has been the club captain since the start of 2023: Peet’s second season in charge.

He has been included in the Super League Dream Team on six occasions and scooped the Harry Sunderland Trophy back in 2016 for a man-of-the-match display in Wigan’s Grand Final success against Warrington Wolves.

Peet said: “It’s just been a privilege to work with him and to watch him and his career develop.

“A lot will be made about how he conducts himself on the field, and he’s had those moments in big games, but I’ve always thought those moments happen because of the sacrifices he makes and the way he trains.

“Big games suit him, he’s one of those players who can keep going. Big games bring the best out of him because he has a relentless attitude to his preparation and his training.

“He’s a great bloke. He’s done his Strength & Conditioning qualifications alongside his career and being a dad of three. It tells you about what he’s packed into it.

“It’ll certainly be sad not to have him as a player, but I’m delighted he’s going to be around imparting his knowledge and I’m sure he’ll excel in the next part of his career.”

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