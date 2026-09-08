York Knights have confirmed that Paul Vaughan will bring his impressive rugby league career to an end after Thursday’s game against Bradford Bulls – with the prop opting to retire.

Vaughan joined York on a two-year deal at the start of this season, and was arguably the standout transfer signing for the Knights ahead of their first season as a Super League club.

He has proven to be a key player for Mark Applegarth’s side and was under contract for the 2027 season. However, he has now informed the club that he will return to Australia at the end of the season.

Vaughan’s young family have returned to Australia and while York were keen to retain the forward for next year, he has decided that he will go back with them and end his time as a professional.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Paul,” Knights coach Mark Applegarth said. “He chose to join us over a number of other offers to challenge himself and he’s certainly done that.

“He’s a man that leads by actions and I’ve really enjoyed coaching him and getting to know him and his family. We wish him and his family all the best in the next chapter and he will always be a Knight.”

Meanwhile, Vaughan himself admitted he was honoured to have had such a long and impressive career at the top of the game in both Super League and the NRL.

He said: “Rugby league has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. What started as a childhood dream became a career and a journey I could never have imagined, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived it.

“To my family, teammates, coaches, staff and everyone who has supported me over the years, thank you. You’ve all played a part in a journey I’ll be forever proud of.

“To York Knights, thank you for giving me the opportunity to finish my career doing what I’ve loved since I was a kid. I wish the club, the boys and all the fans nothing but the best moving forward.