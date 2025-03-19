Former Huddersfield Giants half-back Will Pryce could be set to return to Super League in 2026, Love Rugby League understands.

The 22-year-old has entered the final season of his two-year deal he agreed with Newcastle Knights but his time in the NRL may well be coming to an end by the conclusion of 2025.

That is because Pryce’s management have been informing Super League clubs of his potential availability for 2026, with the likelihood that he returns to England next year, Love Rugby League has been told.

Pryce made five appearances for the Knights last season and did catch the eye during his first year in the NRL.

But he is yet to feature for Newcastle in 2025, and has again been named on an extended bench this weekend for their Round 3 clash in the NRL.

Pryce made his breakthrough in league at Huddersfield Giants in 2021 and went on to make almost 50 appearances for the club.

However, he decided to head to Australia at the end of the 2023 season to chance his arm in the NRL, ultimately signing with the Knights on a two-year deal.

His future in Australia beyond this season now looks increasingly unclear though after it emerged Super League clubs were warned of the possible opportunity to sign Pryce for 2026 and beyond.

A number of top-flight clubs are on the hunt for an established half-back for their squads next season and with Pryce having had two years in the NRL under his belt, he would certainly fit that billing.

Newcastle look set to undergo a major revamp of their halves department next season with the likes of Pryce and Jackson Hastings off-contract. Hastings looks all-but certain to leave having been consigned to the New South Wales Cup for 2025.

