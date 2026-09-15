Catalans Dragons have won the race for hooker Cole Geyer.

The Australian has commanded interest from both Les Dracs and Bradford Bulls, but it is the French club that has secured his services for 2027 and beyond.

It is a move which will see Geyer link up with his uncle, John Cartwright. The Dragons head coach has been keen to add another nine to his squad and he has secured someone with family ties.

Geyer caught the eye playing for Huddersfield Giants this year. He joined the Super League club on loan from Championship club Oldham, who had recruited him from Queensland Cup outfit Burleigh Bears.

The 25-year-old played 13 games for Huddersfield, scoring two tries, and is now back at Oldham for their play-off campaign, as per the loan arrangement struck between the two clubs.

But he will head to France next season to join a Catalans squad quickly being remoulded under their new coach.

To date, the Dragons have confirmed four signings for next year. Jesse Arthars, Tyson Gamble, Luciano Leilua and Amir Bourouh are all joining the club. However, they are understood to have secured deals to sign Hull KR winger Joe Burgess, Castleford Tigers captain Alex Mellor and St George Illawarra Dragons forward Hame Sele.

As for Bradford, missing out on Geyer leaves them looking for two key signings, having also missed out on Sean O’Sullivan to St Helens. They are still looking to recruit a halfback and a hooker as part of their squad planning for next season.

More arrivals are expected at Catalans, such is the list of departees from Stade Gilbert Brutus at the end of the season. Ben Garcia (Retired), Tommy Makinson (Retired), Alrix Da Costa (Hull FC), Solomona Faataape (St Helens), Toby Sexton (Perth Bears), Kruise Leeming (Huddersfield Giants), Matty Russell (TBC), Josh Simm (TBC), Edenn Rogers-Smith and Nick Cotric (both Leeds Rhinos), have all played their final game for the club.

However, with Geyer thought to be the eighth player they’ve now secured for next year, their plans are well underway heading into 2027.

Cartwright has been put in permanent charge after an interim period following the mid-season departure of Joel Tomkins.

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