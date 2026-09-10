It’s the final round of the Super League regular season – and there’s still plenty left to decide going into the last seven fixtures of 2026 before the play-offs.

The battle for top spot officially goes into the final weekend, while the order of the teams beneath Wigan and Leeds could yet change significantly enough to impact next week’s play-off fixtures.

And there’s a battle for the wooden spoon to ponder over, too. But who wins? Here are our predictions..

York Knights v Bradford Bulls

We start on Thursday with a very simple equation: Bradford Bulls have to get something at York Knights or they will end their first season back in Super League bottom of the table.

Kurt Haggerty’s side will be buoyed not only by their win over Castleford last week which has given them a chance to get off the bottom, but the return of influential centre Esan Marsters too. It’ll be a good contest between two teams who have had bright moments since promotion – and we are going with the Bulls to just get it done and make things interesting elsewhere..

Prediction: Bradford by 4

Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Should Bradford win, it would keep the door ajar for Hull to end the season at the bottom of the table. But in truth, that’s not really the story here – it’s how Leeds Rhinos respond to last weekend’s heavy loss to Wigan.

Brad Arthur’s side have typically been good at responding to disappointing performances throughout 2026, and we’re expecting them to do that here. It won’t be enough to finish top, but the Rhinos will bounce back with a big win.

Prediction: Leeds by 30

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons

No surprises or upsets here. Wigan proved last week that they’re the overwhelming favourites to go on and win the treble this season, and they’ll have minimal fuss when it comes to tying up leg two of that on Friday night.

The League Leaders’ Shield feels like a formality – it’s just a case of how many they beat a poor Catalans side by. We’re saying a lot.

Prediction: Wigan by 28

St Helens v Hull KR

Despite the top six being locked in, there’s still a real chance every one of the teams between third and sixth could change positions on Friday night. But Hull KR’s decision to send the kids – and a few senior players, granted – to St Helens feels like them effectively getting ready for an away game at third.

Saints are far from at full strength themselves, and it will be an intriguing watch. But we do think the hosts will have enough quality with who’s available to end with a win, and consign the Robins to sixth.

Prediction: St Helens by 10

Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity

It’s fifth versus fourth in what feels odds-on to be the first of back-to-back meetings in the space of a week, as Leigh host Wakefield.

The Leopards know a win by 28 or more would see them leapfrog Trinity into fourth and claim home advantage for next week – but there is also a scenario where Leigh could finish sixth, and Wakefield could finish third. However, we’re expecting both of those possibilities to be ruled out with a Leopards win. Not enough to climb over Trinity, though..

Prediction: Leigh by 16

Warrington Wolves v Toulouse

As mentioned, there is a chance Warrington could slip to fourth, but with Wakefield slipping up down the road at Leigh, the Wire should be pretty safe in third spot. They would need a Wakefield win and a loss themselves – coupled with a 37 point swing – to see that happen.

We do actually think a heavily-rotated Warrington side will lose on Friday, with Toulouse showing they are no mugs. That will see them finish eighth, above Catalans and undoubtedly one of the stories of the season. But the Wire’s focus appears to be already moving towards next week..

Prediction: Toulouse by 2

Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers

Should Bradford win and Hull lose, it creates another intriguing scenario for the wooden spoon in the final game of the regular season on Saturday. A Huddersfield win over Castleford consigns Hull to bottom spot while if the Giants lose, it’s they who end the season in 14th.

But this is not the same Huddersfield side of just a couple of months ago. Much improved, and against a Castleford side who have been truly awful in their worst moments of late, we’re backing them to get it done.. meaning Hull end with the wooden spoon.

Prediction: Huddersfield by 10