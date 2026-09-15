Catalans Dragons have confirmed the signing of St Helens halfback Luca Walsh.

The Frenchman has signed a one-year deal with the club following his release from Saints, where he has spent the last two years of his career.

The 19-year-old earned a trial with Saints and featured for them in the academy and reserve grade systems having come through the system at Lezignan. While in the UK he has featured for both Swinton Lions and Whitehaven in the Championship/

A French academy talent at youth level, Walsh now returns to the country to continue his career.

“I’m really happy to be joining Catalans Dragons and very grateful for the trust the club has shown in me,” Walsh said. “I can’t wait to get back on the field, meet the squad and start this new adventure. I’m approaching it with a lot of enthusiasm, a smile on my face and a real determination to give my very best. I’m very proud to become a Dragon.”

Head coach John Cartwright added: “Luca is a young French boy who has spent some time with St Helens in a full-time environment. He would have benefited greatly with that experience and adds to our growing list of homegrown talent.”

He has become the club’s fifth confirmed signing, joining Jesse Arthars, Tyson Gamble, Amir Bourouh, and Luciano Leilua. Catalans are also thought to have agreed deals for Joe Burgess, Alex Mellor, Cole Geyer and Hame Sele, as well as the return of former player Arthur Romano after one season at Hull FC.