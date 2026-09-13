The Super League regular season is done and dusted – which means it’s time for our final Team of the Week of 2026 involving all 14 clubs.

That said, there’s a few teams in particular who make the cut this week after some brilliant individual performances going into the play-offs.

Here’s who we’ve opted for..

1. Cai Taylor-Wray (Warrington Wolves)

There were a fair few strong fullback performances this week – with Wigan’s Jai Field and Wakefield’s Max Jowitt among them. But Taylor-Wray had a top game for the Wire against Toulouse, topping a number of data metrics and catching the eye with a fine display ahead of the play-offs.

2. Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants)

There were a fair few Huddersfield players who had a claim to be in the team this week; we’ve gone with Milne after a fine individual performance in the win over Castleford Tigers on Saturday afternoon – carrying for well over 280 metres!

3. Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors)

He keeps getting better and better. Keighran produced another magnificent display with and without the ball on Friday as the Warriors secured the League Leaders’ Shield.

4. Corey Hall (Wakefield Trinity)

A classy display from the Wakefield centre in their big win over Leigh. Hall has been quietly going about his business all year and has been one of Trinity’s most under-rated players.

5. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Two tries for the winger as his brilliant end-of-season form continues, as well as a heap of work bringing the ball out in possession for Wigan. He remains one of their most important strike weapons.

6. Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity)

Lino has given Wakefield a real lift in creativity since returning to Daryl Powell’s side after injury. He was at it again on Friday night with a fine display in the win at Leigh. He will be a good pick-up for Castleford Tigers in 2027.

7. Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

Lomax signed off as a professional in some style, excelling for St Helens in their win over an under-strength Hull KR side, scoring twice to cap off a brilliant final performance in a wonderful career.

8. Paul Vaughan (York Knights)

Speaking of retiring stars, York Knights prop Paul Vaughan was one of their standouts on Thursday in their win over Bradford Bulls. He will be a big miss for them in 2027.

9. Lloyd Kemp (Hull FC)

He was only a stand-in hooker – but he was arguably the player of the entire weekend. Kemp was brilliant for Hull and showed Steve McNamara why he will be a useful option in a number of positions in 2027. The Black and Whites’ standout man in the win at Leeds Rhinos.

10. Harvie Hill (Hull FC)

Another who impressed for Hull was forward Harvie Hill. He’s had a pretty difficult first season at the MKM Stadium but he at least signed off in 2026 with a strong display upfront for Andy Last’s side.

11. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Farrell may have only played 50 minutes, but they were incredibly impactful. Wigan’s performance visibly lifted when he was on the field, with Farrell claiming a try on what could be his final appearance at the Brick.

12. Curtis Sironen (St Helens)

Sironen’s absence has been keenly felt by St Helens in recent weeks. He showed why he’s still a key man with a strong defensive display and plenty of big carries in the victory over Hull KR.

13. Jazz Tevaga (Wakefield Trinity)

His performance levels are upping at the right time of the season.