Super League-linked halfback makes cross-NRL switch with unique contract situation explained

Wests Tigers halfback Jayden Sullivan has been linked with a move to Super League over the course of this year: but it has now been confirmed that he’ll remain in the NRL in 2025 – with a different club.

The 23-year-old has been unveiled as Wayne Bennett’s latest signing at South Sydney Rabbitohs – with Sullivan set to provide healthy competition for Cody Walker and Lewis Dodd for a spot in the halves next season.

Sullivan‘s contractual situation is a unique one. He has been granted a release from his deal with the Tigers for 2025: but is still contracted to the club for seasons 2026 and 2027.

So as things stand at the time of writing, Sullivan will play out the entire 2025 campaign with the Rabbitohs before then returning to the Tigers for the remaining two years of his contract.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this summer that Sullivan was being courted by Super League clubs, after being informed by the Tigers he no longer had a future at the club despite being under contract for three more seasons.

A number of teams were thought to be weighing up a switch for Sullivan – but he has decided against making the move to England on numerous occasions. He instead was determined to continue his career in the NRL, which he will do with the Rabbitohs in 2025.

“Jayden is a great talent and we think he can play his best football here at the Rabbitohs under the guidance of Wayne (Bennett),” said South Sydney’s head of recruitment and retention Mark Ellison.

“He was one of the country’s best young talents coming through the junior representative system on the south coast of New South Wales and has had opportunities to play first-grade at the Dragons and Wests.

“He will add to our depth in the five-eighth and half-back positions and we are looking forward to Jayden joining us for pre-season training as we get ready for our premiership charge come March 2025.”

Sullivan has made 35 NRL appearances since making his first-grade debut for St George Illawarra Dragons in 2020 – with eight of those coming in his first season as a Tiger in 2024.

Tigers CEO Shane Richardson said: “Jayden has been nothing but professional both on and off the field.

“We all hope he makes a success of his time at Souths.”

Tigers coach Benji Marshall added: “Bud is a good person and a very talented player, and we all hope this move works out for him.”

