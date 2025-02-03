NRL icon Greg Inglis lands surprise dual-coaching role Down Under for 2025

NRL icon Greg Inglis has been appointed as a specialist assistant coach for the outside-backs of Wests Tigers’ NRLW team ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Now 38, Inglis will also help coach the Queensland Women’s State of Origin team this year, and has now been handed a coaching role at Wests to support both players and staff.

A three-time NRL Grand Final winner and a two-time World Club Challenge winner, Inglis achieved icon status at both Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Featuring 32 times for Queensland during his own career as well as donning the Kangaroos shirt on 39 occasions, the legendary back won the 2013 Rugby League World Cup. He also represented the Indigenous All Stars and Australia’s Prime Minister’s XIII.

First hanging up his boots in 2019, the legendary back did a u-turn on his retirement to move into Super League with Warrington Wolves in 2021.

But after scoring two tries in just three appearances for the Wire, he was forced to retire oncemore through injury.

Having been inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame last year, Wests announced Inglis’ appointment via their club website.

Brett Kimmorley, the Tigers’ NRLW head coach, said: “Greg is a phenomenal addition to our coaching staff.

“His knowledge, leadership, and ability to connect with players are second to none.

“I have no doubt that he will have a profound impact on our squad as we build towards the upcoming season.

“Greg has finished an NRL coaching course, as well as attending our pathways education session, and the support from the club to continue to grow in the NRLW programme is evident with this investment.”

The State of Origin series he’s involved in with Queensland’s women’s side begins on May 1, with Wests’ 2025 NRLW campaign then getting underway on July 5.

