Kumuls star delivers ringing endorsement of the NRL’s new Papua New Guinea team

Warrington Wolves’ new signing Dan Russell has thrown his support behind the new NRL team in Papua New Guinea, saying it will not only benefit rugby league: but the entire nation, too.

It has recently been announced that a Papua New Guinea team will enter the NRL competition from the 2028 campaign onwards – with organising and planning well underway for rugby league’s new venture.

And Warrington’s new recruit Russell, who has won 11 caps for the Kumuls, believes the NRL team is a reward for a nation who ‘live and breathe’ rugby league.

“It’s huge,” Russell told Love Rugby League when asked about the NRL’s new team in Papua New Guinea.

“I think it’s going to benefit not just the team, but the country really. I think the NRL team is going to boost and benefit the country so much and it’s exciting.

“I just can’t wait to see when that is up and running and the fans – it’s hard to explain – but they deserve it so much and they won’t disappoint, I can tell you that.

“You can’t explain it, they live and breathe rugby league. It is their life and it means so much to them.

“From kids to adults – you can just see it and that’s why you love putting the jumper on for them and that’s why they are going to benefit so much from having their own NRL team because they live and breathe it, so it’s exciting for the country and I can’t wait for it.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Everything you need to know about Papua New Guinea’s new NRL team: finance, signings, location..

Russell was born and raised in Australia but is of Papua New Guinean heritage through his father, who was born in Port Moresby and raised in Madang whilst his parents served as medics.

“My dad was born there and was there until he was 16,” said Russell. “My grandparents were over there at the time as medics so my dad was born over there and I’m so grateful that he was because I love playing for them so it’s pretty incredible.”

Russell has become a mainstay of the Kumuls since making his international debut in 2019, pulling on the famous yellow jersey 11 times – including in the Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

The 28-year-old back-rower has linked up with Warrington on a two-year contract from 2025, where he will experience Super League for the first time.

And he will be amongst some familiar faces in the competition next season – with fellow Kumuls Lachlan Lam, Edwin Ipape (both Leigh Leopards), Jeremiah Simbiken, Liam Horne, Sylvester Namo, Judah Rimbu (all Castleford Tigers), Nene Macdonald (Salford Red Devils), Rhyse Martin (Hull KR) and Rodrick Tai (Warrington) all plying their trade in Super League.

“Half of the (Kumuls) team are other here I think,” Russell laughed.

“There’s been a lot of PNG players over in Super League for a period of time now and it just goes to show the quality of the competition.

“And from speaking to a lot of the boys about it, the more over here, the better for them.

“It’s good to have that over here, it makes the move a bit easier knowing boys over here and especially for PNG boys, it’s a big move for them and I’ll definitely try to catch up with them whilst I’m over here.”

