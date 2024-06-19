Super League clubs hoping to lure Jayden Sullivan to the competition in 2025 have not yet given up hope of a deal, Love Rugby League has been told.

Sullivan is one of the most high-profile names on the transfer market at present. He is one of a number of players that Wests Tigers are looking to cut at the end of this season as part of a major overhaul of their squad following a disappointing NRL campaign.

Wests are looking to create cap space and have identified a number of players including the likes of Sullivan and Brent Naden to leave the club before the end of their existing contracts.

Sullivan’s situation would be particular complex, given how he is less than a year into a four-year deal with the Tigers. Last week, he reiterated that he was determined to fight for his place at Wests and remain at the club. “I’m a Wests Tiger for the next four years, that’s what I plan on doing,” he said.

However, the Tigers are still shopping the half-back to clubs on both sides of the world and are prepared to chip in a significant financial contribution to facilitate an exit. With Adam Doueihi re-signing at the Tigers too, it makes Sullivan’s own future less likely to be there.

Salford were identified in reports as the club who were interested in Sullivan, but at least one other Super League club is monitoring his situation.

Should the player accept his time at Wests is going to draw to a close, clubs are keen to strike up a deal for a player still only 22.

The Red Devils were keen to bring Sullivan to England to partner Marc Sneyd in 2025 in a mouthwatering half-back partnership. While the chances of that have diminished in recent days, there is still interest from English clubs about the player and a belief that he may yet still leave Wests.

Salford, however, have already started to identify possible replacements in case Sullivan remains at Wests. But if no NRL deal is forthcoming for Sullivan elsewhere, Super League clubs remain ready to strike.

