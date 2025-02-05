Former St Helens half-back Lewis Dodd is reportedly at risk of not making the cut for South Sydney Rabbitohs’ first NRL game of 2025: with a ‘little-known’ junior potentially set to get the nod instead.

Dodd has made the switch from Super League to the NRL in the off-season to link up with the Rabbitohs and legendary coach Wayne Bennett for 2025.

However, fresh reports are suggesting that Dodd may already be playing for his spot in the team for Round 1 in the upcoming pre-season trial matches – with an un-fancied scrum-half pushing Dodd for a starting berth.

Former Manly Sea Eagles junior Jamie Humphreys has made the switch to South Sydney this off-season alongside Dodd, and according to the Wide World of Sports, he has been training in the seven shirt throughout pre-season.

The report suggests that Bennett is set to pull off a ‘daring gamble’ in the first round of the new season, potentially going against the possibility of selecting Dodd.

With the Englishman favourite to start in the halves for the Bunnies, it now looks as though he has a genuine fight on his hands to be at the front of the queue for the start of the NRL campaign.

That is because Humphreys is now likely to get a chance in Souths’ trial games.

They face Manly Sea Eagles next weekend before a second trial fixture before playing St George the following week. Both players will likely get opportunities to feature and showcase their ability.

Then it will be down to Bennett to decide who gets the seven shirt, and whether Dodd will be in from the off in his NRL career or whether he will have to be patient and wait for his opportunity in the side.

READ NEXT: Former Hull FC star lifts lid on ‘disastrous’ stint and exit from Black and Whites