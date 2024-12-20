IRL world rankings: England remain 3rd as Papua New Guinea and Tonga rise

Tonga have soared up the international rugby league world rankings following a successful Pacific Championships campaign – with Kristian Woolf’s side now fourth in the table.

The Pacific island nation, who toured England in 2023, have now leapfrogged rivals Samoa to take fourth after finishing second in the Pacific Championship thanks to a dramatic win over New Zealand. Another big climber this year was Papua New Guinea, who now sit in sixth place after winning the Pacific Bowl.

Elsewhere, Australia are, once again, the kings of the men’s Test scene after their first Pacific Championship title win. England have closed the gap on second-placed New Zealand after a mid-year win over France and a series whitewash over Samoa, but remain in third place.

Commenting on the year of international rugby league as a whole, IRL Chair Troy Grant said: “There has been more international matches played this year than in any other year in the history of rugby league and they have been played across all parts of the world and with more countries playing than ever before.

“The quality, the standards, the viewership and the interest in international rugby league has never been as high, and that is largely to the credit of the IRL members who have collectively placed us in the most positive position the international game has been in for a number of years.”

He added: “With the return of the Ashes between Australia and England next year, and the World Cup in 2026, it is exciting times for international rugby league and there is much to look forward to.”

In the women’s game, Australia are also top of the pile after their respective Pacific Cup triumph, but Samoa are the big climbers as they move up a whopping 11 places in the charts. New Zealand sit in second, while England lie in third.

“The women’s game is now the fastest growing part of rugby league,” Grant continued. “And it is really building up significant strength in places like Africa and Europe, as well as the Pacific.

“The first ever Women’s Rugby League World Cup Qualifying competition in rugby league history was staged, with 16 nations across all four regions playing 15 games between April and October.”

In the Wheelchair game, England remain world number one, but France have closed the gap after the sides drew their series 1-1 earlier this year.

World Rankings in full

Men Rating points Rating index 1 Australia 795.5291 100% 2 New Zealand 682.8314 86% 3 England 666.7084 84% 4 Tonga 505.0808 63% 5 Samoa 427.1697 54% 6 PNG 420.5499 53% 7 Fiji 348.6101 44% 8 France 235.9263 30% 9 Serbia 182.2849 23% 10 Cook Islands 178.3208 22% 11 Netherlands 175.1481 22% 12 Wales 144.582 18% 13 Malta 135.2855 17% 14 Ukraine 103.727 13% 15 Greece 96.91354 12% 16Lebanon 93.25598 12% 17 Italy 84.37189 11% 18 Ireland 71.69043 9% 19 Jamaica 63.74728 8% 20 Czech Republic 62.79971 8% 21 Chile 61.20392 8% 22 Scotland 59.28677 7% 23 Philippines 59.21733 7% 24 USA 55.43881 7% 25 Poland 42.80433 5% 26 South Africa 41.4516 5% 27 Germany 39.82638 5% 28 Norway 38.37436 5% 29 Brazil 35.36892 4% 30 Kenya 34.33839 4% 31 Canada 32.54063 4% 32 Montenegro 28.51396 4% 33 North Macedonia 25.55526 3% 34 Argentina 22.18878 3% 35 Albania 16.84592 2% 36 Bulgaria 13.58598 2% 37 Ghana 12.87863 2% 38 Nigeria 12.76776 2% 39 Turkey 11.42456 1% 40 Cameroon 7.241718 1% 41 Japan 5.606711 1% 42 Spain 5.048606 1% 43 Colombia 4.440959 1% 44 El Salvador 3.275208 0% 45 Russia 1.844829 0% 46 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1.316928 0% 47 Niue 0 0% 48 Solomon Islands 0 0% 49 Belgium 0 0% 50 Hungary 0 0% 51 Morocco 0 0% 52 Vanuatu 0 0% 53 Hong Kong 0 0% 54 Sweden 0 0% 55 Denmark 0 0% 56 Latvia 0 0% 57 Estonia 0 0%

Women Rating points Rating index 1 Australia 848.8938 100% 2 New Zealand 703.3754 83% 3 England 469.2132 55% 4 France 303.853 36% 5 Papua New Guinea 242.4242 29% 6 Wales 204.7767 24% 7 Ireland 158.2215 19% 8 Greece 155.2129 18% 9 Canada 144.3757 17% 10 Cook Islands 140.2167 17% 11 Samoa 120.0641 14% 12 Serbia 96.75521 11% 13 Netherlands 96.69684 11% 14 USA 88.46062 10% 15 Tonga 88.08626 10% 16 Fiji 69.20904 8% 17 Nigeria 67.00094 8% 18 Kenya 61.49327 7% 19 Philippines 59.94429 7% 20 Brazil 54.61092 6% 21 Italy 43.86456 5% 22 Uganda 27.09008 3% 23 Jamaica 23.57601 3% 24 Ghana 21.12755 2% 25 Malta 19.76466 2% 26 Turkey 17.04826 2% 27 Lebanon 0 1%

