IRL world rankings: England remain 3rd as Papua New Guinea and Tonga rise
Tonga have soared up the international rugby league world rankings following a successful Pacific Championships campaign – with Kristian Woolf’s side now fourth in the table.
The Pacific island nation, who toured England in 2023, have now leapfrogged rivals Samoa to take fourth after finishing second in the Pacific Championship thanks to a dramatic win over New Zealand. Another big climber this year was Papua New Guinea, who now sit in sixth place after winning the Pacific Bowl.
Elsewhere, Australia are, once again, the kings of the men’s Test scene after their first Pacific Championship title win. England have closed the gap on second-placed New Zealand after a mid-year win over France and a series whitewash over Samoa, but remain in third place.
Commenting on the year of international rugby league as a whole, IRL Chair Troy Grant said: “There has been more international matches played this year than in any other year in the history of rugby league and they have been played across all parts of the world and with more countries playing than ever before.
“The quality, the standards, the viewership and the interest in international rugby league has never been as high, and that is largely to the credit of the IRL members who have collectively placed us in the most positive position the international game has been in for a number of years.”
He added: “With the return of the Ashes between Australia and England next year, and the World Cup in 2026, it is exciting times for international rugby league and there is much to look forward to.”
In the women’s game, Australia are also top of the pile after their respective Pacific Cup triumph, but Samoa are the big climbers as they move up a whopping 11 places in the charts. New Zealand sit in second, while England lie in third.
“The women’s game is now the fastest growing part of rugby league,” Grant continued. “And it is really building up significant strength in places like Africa and Europe, as well as the Pacific.
“The first ever Women’s Rugby League World Cup Qualifying competition in rugby league history was staged, with 16 nations across all four regions playing 15 games between April and October.”
In the Wheelchair game, England remain world number one, but France have closed the gap after the sides drew their series 1-1 earlier this year.
World Rankings in full
|Men
|Rating points
|Rating index
|1 Australia
|795.5291
|100%
|2 New Zealand
|682.8314
|86%
|3 England
|666.7084
|84%
|4 Tonga
|505.0808
|63%
|5 Samoa
|427.1697
|54%
|6 PNG
|420.5499
|53%
|7 Fiji
|348.6101
|44%
|8 France
|235.9263
|30%
|9 Serbia
|182.2849
|23%
|10 Cook Islands
|178.3208
|22%
|11 Netherlands
|175.1481
|22%
|12 Wales
|144.582
|18%
|13 Malta
|135.2855
|17%
|14 Ukraine
|103.727
|13%
|15 Greece
|96.91354
|12%
|16Lebanon
|93.25598
|12%
|17 Italy
|84.37189
|11%
|18 Ireland
|71.69043
|9%
|19 Jamaica
|63.74728
|8%
|20 Czech Republic
|62.79971
|8%
|21 Chile
|61.20392
|8%
|22 Scotland
|59.28677
|7%
|23 Philippines
|59.21733
|7%
|24 USA
|55.43881
|7%
|25 Poland
|42.80433
|5%
|26 South Africa
|41.4516
|5%
|27 Germany
|39.82638
|5%
|28 Norway
|38.37436
|5%
|29 Brazil
|35.36892
|4%
|30 Kenya
|34.33839
|4%
|31 Canada
|32.54063
|4%
|32 Montenegro
|28.51396
|4%
|33 North Macedonia
|25.55526
|3%
|34 Argentina
|22.18878
|3%
|35 Albania
|16.84592
|2%
|36 Bulgaria
|13.58598
|2%
|37 Ghana
|12.87863
|2%
|38 Nigeria
|12.76776
|2%
|39 Turkey
|11.42456
|1%
|40 Cameroon
|7.241718
|1%
|41 Japan
|5.606711
|1%
|42 Spain
|5.048606
|1%
|43 Colombia
|4.440959
|1%
|44 El Salvador
|3.275208
|0%
|45 Russia
|1.844829
|0%
|46 Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1.316928
|0%
|47 Niue
|0
|0%
|48 Solomon Islands
|0
|0%
|49 Belgium
|0
|0%
|50 Hungary
|0
|0%
|51 Morocco
|0
|0%
|52 Vanuatu
|0
|0%
|53 Hong Kong
|0
|0%
|54 Sweden
|0
|0%
|55 Denmark
|0
|0%
|56 Latvia
|0
|0%
|57 Estonia
|0
|0%
|Women
|Rating points
|Rating index
|1 Australia
|848.8938
|100%
|2 New Zealand
|703.3754
|83%
|3 England
|469.2132
|55%
|4 France
|303.853
|36%
|5 Papua New Guinea
|242.4242
|29%
|6 Wales
|204.7767
|24%
|7 Ireland
|158.2215
|19%
|8 Greece
|155.2129
|18%
|9 Canada
|144.3757
|17%
|10 Cook Islands
|140.2167
|17%
|11 Samoa
|120.0641
|14%
|12 Serbia
|96.75521
|11%
|13 Netherlands
|96.69684
|11%
|14 USA
|88.46062
|10%
|15 Tonga
|88.08626
|10%
|16 Fiji
|69.20904
|8%
|17 Nigeria
|67.00094
|8%
|18 Kenya
|61.49327
|7%
|19 Philippines
|59.94429
|7%
|20 Brazil
|54.61092
|6%
|21 Italy
|43.86456
|5%
|22 Uganda
|27.09008
|3%
|23 Jamaica
|23.57601
|3%
|24 Ghana
|21.12755
|2%
|25 Malta
|19.76466
|2%
|26 Turkey
|17.04826
|2%
|27 Lebanon
|0
|1%
