South Sydney centre Campbell Graham’s injury nightmare has continued after breaking his hand in training this week, the Rabbitohs have confirmed.

Graham hasn’t played a game in over 500 days, missing the entirety of the 2024 campaign after part of his sternum died due to the number of painkilling injections he required over the course of the previous season.

Those injections led to an infection, and after some quite complex surgery on his sternum involving bone grafts, he wasn’t able to take to the field last year.

Resuming full contact sessions in November, the two-time Kangaroos international – whose parents were both born in Britain – had been set for a return at the start of the 2025 campaign.

But he will now be sidelined oncemore, with a specialist’s input needed to determine how long he will miss now.

NRL star’s injury nightmare goes on with fresh blow suffered ahead of 2025 season

Having made a senior debut back in 2017, Graham has scored 64 tries in 131 NRL appearances to date, all for the Rabbitohs.

Eligible for both England and Scotland through his heritage, the 25-year-old has represented Australia in 9s and the Prime Minister’s XIII as well as the Kangaroos at full international level.

Both of his appearances for the Kangaroos came during the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup, scoring five tries across two group games against Scotland and Italy with Mal Meninga’s side going on to be crowned world champions for the 12th time.

Detailing his latest injury in a press release on their website on Thursday, the Bunnies wrote: “X-rays have confirmed Rabbitohs centre Campbell Graham has sustained a broken hand at training this week.

“Graham will see a specialist again next week to determine a further course of action for rehabilitation of the injury.

“The Rabbitohs will update members and supporters once more information is known.”

