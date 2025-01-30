Former Warrington Wolves star ‘narrowly avoids jail’ in Australia

Former Warrington Wolves half-back Chris Sandow has reportedly ‘narrowly’ avoided being sent to prison in Australia, according to reports Down Under.

Sandow spent two seasons with the Wire in 2015 and 2016, featuring in both a Challenge Cup and Super League Grand Final during his two seasons in England.

He returned to Australia in 2017 and played in the lower grades before retiring from the sport. But the 36-year-old was in the dock earlier this week after it emerged he had breached a court order three separate times within a month.

Sandow was charged with three counts of driving without a licence, after previously having his licence disqualified. He pleaded guilty to all charges, after CCTV footage caught Sandow filling up his car at three different service stations in November and December last year.

Magistrate Robert Turra said that instead of imposing a custodial sentence upon Sandow, it would be more beneficial for him to serve community services under supervision.

Therefore, he was sentenced to four months imprisonment but granted immediate parole release.

It is not the first time Sandow has been in trouble with police in Australia. As recently as December, Sandow was ordered to serve 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to obstructing police.

The 36-year-old began his NRL career with South Sydney in 2008, making almost 100 appearances for the Rabbitohs before switching clubs and signing for Parramatta Eels for the start of the 2012 season.

There, he would go on to spend almost four seasons at the club before joining Warrington for the start of the Super 8s in the 2015 season.

He then returned to Australia at the conclusion of the 2016 campaign, playing for the likes of Norths Devils in the lower grades Down Under before his playing career came to a close.

