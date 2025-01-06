Hollywood actor Russell Crowe has labelled speculation he is looking to sell his stake in NRL club South Sydney Rabbitohs as ‘conspiracy theories’.

Code Sports‘ Phil ‘Buzz’ Rothfield reported over the weekend that Crowe had been engaging in talks with potential investors in what has been described as a ‘bombshell’ development by the outlet.

Crowe has allegedly been seeking investors in Australia and overseas, looking for a reported $20million for his 25 per cent stake in the Rabbitohs, of whom he has been a long-time owner and supporter since 2006, when he paid a reported $3million to get involved with the club.

But the actor has emphatically shut down that speculation from Rothfield via an official statement and on social media.

Crowe took to X to address the situation initially, saying: “What would January in Australia be without desperate legacy media conspiracy theories? Enjoy the summer sun while it’s there and ignore the trolls.

“WB (Wayne Bennett) back onboard. A fresh energy about the place. An arrowhead on our intentions.”

Crowe then told AAP: “Just tell them all it’s b******t and advise them to enjoy the summer sun.”

Bennett has returned to Souths for the 2025 season as head coach as the former champions aim to revive their fortunes in the NRL.

They have also signed the likes of St Helens half-back Lewis Dodd as they embark on a new era, with Bennett back at the helm after he left NRL rivals the Dolphins.

