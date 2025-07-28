Super League injury room: Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC among those to suffer fresh blows

Just three games took place over the weekend as Super League’s split Round 20 got underway, but the action brought a whole host of fresh injury concerns.

In a first for the competition, the round is being split across the space of a fortnight, with each side in the competition allowed a week without a game during that time.

This is in order to compensate for the lack of a mid-season international break, and means that all 12 sides in Super League will have had at least one week during the season without a game.

This week, we’ll see the other three fixtures from Round 20 played out.

But for now, here’s a look at the players who either question marks now hang over or have already been ruled out after they picked up knocks during the Super League action we’ve just seen…

Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield sprung the shock of the weekend as they picked up a 30-14 win away at Hull FC on Saturday afternoon, recording just their fourth league victory of the year.

As has been the tale of the season for the Giants though, they suffered further injury woes with both Tui Lolohea and Adam Swift picking up issues.

Post-match, head coach Luke Robinson confirmed that half-back Lolohea had pulled his quad, while winger Swift appeared to have pulled his groin. Both will be assessed in the coming days.

Hull FC

During that defeat, Hull lost experienced back Jordan Rapana to a failed HIA.

Fortunately for all concerned, due to the way the split round works, Rapana shouldn’t need to miss any match action as FC now don’t play again until their Round 21 clash with Salford Red Devils on August 10.

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds were also on the wrong end of a defeat, losing 15-14 at Wakefield on Thursday night courtesy of Mason Lino’s last-gasp drop goal for the hosts.

The Rhinos saw Jake Connor leave the field during the second half of the West Yorkshire derby having been caught by his own team-mate James Bentley as the pair attempted to make a tackle.

Following lengthy treatment on the field, Connor eventually failed a HIA, but like Rapana, he should be good to go by the time Leeds’ clash against Leigh Leopards comes around on August 7.

Perhaps more concerningly, young team-mate Alfie Edgell limped off with an ankle problem in the closing stages.

Boss Brad Arthur revealed he had battled through for a long spell with the issue, which they weren’t sure on the prognosis of surrounding it being a ligament issue or a broken bone. Either way, he now appears set for a stint on the sidelines.

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield’s victory over their West Yorkshire rivals didn’t come without cost, as they lost Cam Scott to a knee strain.

Elsewhere, Trinity saw Liam Hood pull out of the game through tonsillitis.