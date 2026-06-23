Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam admits Joe Philbin’s name is among their potential targets for 2027, with a new-look front-row for 2027 currently a main area of focus.

As exclusively revealed on this week’s episode of the LoveRugbyLeague podcast, Leigh and London Broncos are the two clubs in pursuit of Philbin.

One-club man Philbin, who will turn 32 in November, has spent the entirety of his career to date with hometown club Warrington having joined them at the age of 16.

The prop has played over 250 games at first-team level for Wire: with his only other appearances at club level made on loan/dual-registration for Swinton Lions, North Wales Crusaders, Bradford Bulls and Rochdale Hornets.

But the Culcheth Eagles and Latchford Albion junior’s time as a Warrington player is coming to an end, and off-contract, he is in need of a new home.

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam addresses Joe Philbin interest as 2027 recruitment admission made

This weekend sees Leigh travel to France to take on Toulouse Olympique in a Round 16 Super League clash, and in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Leopards head coach Lam spoke openly about Philbin.

He said: “I’ve always been a fan of Joe’s, even when I was coaching at Wigan.

“Like other players, we need to take into consideration for next year.

“Joe’s name has popped up there, we’re looking through that process and nothing has come of that at the moment.”

Leigh are in need of reinforcements in the forward pack for 2027, with plenty of change coming at the end of the season.

So far, we know both Robbie Mulhern and Owen Trout will depart for Super League side Castleford Tigers and NRL outfit Cronulla Sharks, respectively, while Aaron Pene’s contract won’t be extended.

31-year-old Philbin is a five-time Ireland international, and also has caps on his CV for both England and Great Britain along with England Knights.

Lam added: “There is a process we’re going through to finalise all areas, not only our front-rowers.

“But there’s a lot of work to do in that area, and we’re ripping in with that at the moment.”

Leigh’s competition for Philbin, as previously stated, comes in the shape of Championship outfit London.

Having received financial injection from Australian businessman Grant Wechsel and NRL icon Darren Lockyer ahead of 2026, and swept everything in their way aside on the field so far this season, the Broncos appear set to return to Super League in 2027.

The capital club have already completed the signing of Philbin’s Wire team-mate Toby King in a huge statement of intent.