Hull KR head coach Willie Peters only has high praise for newly-named successor Nathan Cayless, who he has tipped to succeed and thrive at Craven Park.

Back in March, it was confirmed that Peters – who has been in charge since the start of 2023 – would vacate his role come the end of the 2026 season having landed the role as the first-ever head coach of new NRL franchise PNG Chiefs.

Rovers‘ search for his replacement has been an extensive one, with the number of interested parties spoken to understood to be in double figures.

But on Tuesday morning, an official announcement on the man chosen was finally made: with Cayless appointed on a three-year deal.

‘I know him as a person, I played against him and I know he has strong values… he’s got great leadership qualities, and he’ll do well’

Just as was the case with Peters when he was appointed ahead of the 2023 campaign, this marks Cayless’ first appointment as the head coach of a first-grade team.

Currently in charge of Parramatta Eels’ New South Wales Cup side, he has followed a similar trajectory to Peters having held four assistant roles in the NRL.

Speaking to the media ahead of KR’s trip to Leeds Rhinos this weekend, Peters said: “I think it’s great that the club has got their man and Nathan is in place for the next three years.

“I don’t know Nathan’s coaching style and all that, but I know him as a person, I played against him and I know he has strong values.

“He was a very good player back in the day – the youngest captain to captain in the NRL. He’s got great leadership qualities, and he’ll do well.

“As a person, he’s got strong values, he’s a quality person and he works hard. I look at the way he used to play, and I’m sure nothing has changed there.”

‘It’s opportunity that people need, and Nathan has worked hard for his opportunity’

Set to be an assistant for New Zealand in this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup before commencing his new role as Rovers’ head coach, Cayless enjoyed a superb playing career which saw him captain the Kiwis during their 2008 World Cup triumph.

Cayless is also the NRL’s youngest-ever skipper having captained Parramatta from the age of 21, a one-club man as he hung up his boots having made 259 first-grade appearances for the Eels.

Current KR boss Peters added: “It’s opportunity that people need, and Nathan has worked hard for his opportunity.

“He’s worked through the grades, he’s been an assistant for some while and he’s had his own team in the New South Wales Cup.

“It’s about getting an opportunity, and I was fortunate enough to get an opportunity here and it’s about taking that opportunity, which I’m sure he’ll do.”

Peters is KR’s most successful head coach of all-time. Having first experienced defeats in both the 2023 Challenge Cup final and 2024 Super League Grand Final, he then led his side to a treble-winning season last term.

He’s now entering the final few months of his Craven Park stint, with 2027 to be spent preparing for PNG Chiefs’ entry into the NRL the following year.

The 47-year-old admitted the club’s announcement of Cayless’ impending arrival had made his own departure feel more real, saying: “I think it did, and it has, from when I first started (after my announcement) to whatever round we’re in now, halfway.

“Nothing has changed for me, I’m really grateful to be head coach of this club and I’ve said that since I started.

“Every time I sit in the coaching box, I get that same feeling.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity that I got, and nothing will change in finishing what we started, and finishing on a high.”