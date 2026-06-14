Super League is now through the halfway stage in 2026 – and the table is really starting to heat up, particularly with the race for the play-offs.

There were some big wins and big performances over the last few days, and it’s perhaps no surprise some of the teams who produced those feature heavily in our latest team of the weekend.

Here’s the 13 that caught our eye the most!

1. Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves)

There were some brilliant fullback performances in Round 14, including from the likes of Jai Field and Logan Moy – but we are going with Thewlis after an exceptional display for Warrington back on Thursday. His biggest highlights were without the ball, with some amazing try-saving tackles that proved to be crucial.

2. Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards)

We couldn’t leave the man of the moment out! Charnley is now Super League’s all-time top try-scorer on 272 after a brilliant hat-trick in the big win against Bradford Bulls on Sunday. What a player.

3. Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos)

Another eye-catching performance from the Leeds Rhinos captain in the win over Toulouse on Friday.

4. Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

One try and countless key involvements – it was another display from Wardle which proved why he is one of Super League’s premiere centres. He’s not the only Wigan player involved either..

5. Noah Hodkinson (Wigan Warriors)

If you score four tries, you’re automatically guaranteed to be in the team of the weekend – that is a rule!

6. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Another imperious display on Friday evening to get the Super League leaders over the line in the south of France against Toulouse. When Leeds needed him most, the Man of Steel stepped up in some style.

7. Ewan Irwin (Warrington Wolves)

Lots of contenders in the halves this weekend, but the nod goes to Warrington Wolves superstar Ewan Irwin after a brilliant display for the Wire on Thursday night – including that decisive match-winning try.

8. Tevita Pangai Jr (Hull KR)

A hugely impactful display from the bench on debut for the new Rovers signing. If that is a sign of things to come, then the Robins have picked up one heck of a player for the second half of the 2026 campaign.

9. Amir Bourouh (Hull FC)

The hooker produced arguably his best performance in a Hull FC shirt, certainly this season, in the win over a pretty miserable Huddersfield Giants outfit on Saturday afternoon. Bourouh was outstanding from dummy-half.

10. Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

Two really dominant stints from another Wigan player whose form is rising at the same time as his team’s.

11. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

The weekly inclusion of Junior Nsemba returns for another round – with the Wigan Warriors forward surely rapidly emerging as one of the real contenders for this year’s Man of Steel..

12. Jed Cartwright (Hull FC)

It’s been a year to forget for Cartwright as well as Hull FC – but he returned from injury with a strong showing on Saturday afternoon against Huddersfield Giants. When fit, he’s definitely in the Black and Whites’ best 17.

13. Oli Partington (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan’s upturn in form has coincided with Partington starting games at 13 – and he was outstanding again in the victory at Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.