Warrington have dealt Hull FC a big blow by recalling in-form loanee Max Wood, who could now feature for the Wolves this week against Catalans Dragons.

Young forward Wood has spent the last fortnight on loan at Hull, featuring in their 36-12 victory over Huddersfield Giants as well as their 36-10 defeat to Wakefield Trinity last weekend.

The front-rower, who will turn 22 later this week, has struggled to land a spot in Sam Burgess’ squad at parent club Wire so far this season, donning their shirt just four times across all competitions but scoring three tries across those games.

His need for game time also took him on loan to the Championship earlier this season with Oldham, but he has now been recalled from Hull and is back in contention for Warrington as they host Catalans Dragons on Thursday night.

Warrington Wolves deal Hull FC blow as Max Wood recalled from loan

Wood has represented the Wolves at first-team level on 31 occasions, scoring four tries including his three this season. After his two-week loan spell up at the MKM Stadium, the 21-year-old now has 46 senior career appearances on his CV.

Hull follow on from Midlands Hurricanes, Widnes Vikings, Bradford Bulls, London Broncos and Oldham on the list of clubs he’s represented on loan.

His loan recall comes after Toafofoa Sipley rolled his ankle during the Wolves’ home defeat to fellow Super League high-flyers Leeds Rhinos last weekend.

Prognosis on the overseas powerhouse has not been confirmed yet, but head coach Sam Burgess’ pre-match press conference looking ahead to the clash with Catalans takes place later today (Monday).

Accordingly, an update Sipley and whether he has been sidelined is expected, with Warrington facing Leigh Leopards (Magic Weekend), Wigan Warriors and Hull KR over the next few weeks.

It also leaves a gap for Hull’s interim head coach Andy Last to plug in his squad as the Black and Whites prepare to host Wigan Warriors on Saturday afternoon

Jed Cartwright had to be withdrawn at half-time during the defeat to Wakefield through stiffness, while young forward Will Kirby has suffered a serious knee injury and there are fears his season is over.

In the backline though, Winger Lewis Martin is back available for selection now and veteran utility Zak Hardaker is also expected to return against Wigan.