Hull KR are sweating over the fitness of Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue, Sam Luckley and Jez Litten ahead of their crunch clash with Leeds Rhinos, while Joe Burgess has been ruled out.

Reigning Super League champions KR have won nine of their last ten games in the competition, and sit third on the ladder.

The Robins trail leaders Leeds by four competition points ahead of Friday night’s trip to Headingley, but have a game in hand on the Rhinos, which will come in August against second-placed Warrington Wolves.

Accordingly, a victory at Headingley would put them within touching distance of the league leaders come the start of July.

Willie Peters’ side will go in search of that win without winger Burgess though, and could yet also be without three further key figures.

Hull KR coach delivers injury update ahead of crunch Leeds clash with fresh concerns revealed

Burgess grabbed a try in last weekend’s home win over Leigh, but was forced off two minutes into the second half following a collision with Leopards forward Aaron Pene.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Peters explained: “It’s just a shoulder injury.

“There was a possibility Joe could have played this week. I don’t think he will, we’ll give him a week and then see after that. It’s not a major injury.”

The most notable absentee from that win over the Leopards was hooker Litten, who struggled with an ankle problem ahead of that clash, and continues to do so.

Rovers‘ front-rowers Sue and Luckley have also picked up knocks, but there is no definitive answer just yet on whether any of the trio will make it to the start line at Headingley.

Peters detailed: “We’re going to have to wait and see where Jez is at.

“There’s Jez, Jesse Sue and Sam Luckley has a bit of a hamstring issue which we need to get a scan on.

“He (Sue) has got a niggle, he’s hurt his shoulder, which was from last week. We’ll have to make a call on him tomorrow.

“There are a few that we’re possibly waiting on, or that we’ll have to make a call on tomorrow so we go into the Captain’s Run knowing exactly who’s fit and ready to play.

“We’ll pick a team that can play without being injured or worried about injuring themselves or feeling something.

“Gilly (Oliver Gildart) will come back (following his HIA), we’ll have to look at who plays on the wing, an if everyone’s fit then people will miss out who potentially should be in the team.”

“It’s important we go into this week and we’ve got a healthy squad.”