It’s been a bruising weekend of Super League on the injury front – with a string of big clubs suffering worrying blows.

After Round 15 of the campaign, here’s the latest round-up from around the treatment rooms..

St Helens

The Saints have come out of the weekend worse than most other teams, it seems.

They are waiting on further assessment on the injury George Whitby suffered in the run-up to Sunday’s victory over Huddersfield Giants before finding out how long he will be out for.

But Matt Whitley’s season looks like it is over. He was also a late withdrawal from the Huddersfield clash but the prognosis on him is far worse – with Paul Rowley suspecting a wrist problem that is season-ending.

Furthermore, Mark Percival left the field in the second half of that game on Sunday afternoon with what appeared to be a hamstring issue. Rowley did not confirm the severity of it after the match, but admitted it did not look good.

He said: “I’ve not heard back from Percy but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that looked like a hamstring problem and they’re never short.”

Hull KR

It’s rare Hull KR suffer too much with injury problems – but they feature heavily this week.

Winger Joe Burgess left the field during that game with an apparent shoulder problem, which Willie Peters did play down after the game on Friday night.

“Our physios have said it’s nothing too serious,” he said – before admitting he wasn’t sure whether Burgess would be fit enough to get into contention to play at Leeds on Friday. “Whether it means he misses a week or not, I don’t know, but we’ll see.”

There is also concern over hooker Jez Litten, too. Litten missed the victory over Leigh Leopards at the weekend with an ankle ligament problem that Rovers will hope settles down in the coming days.

“It’s hard to say at the moment (whether he’ll play at Leeds), hopefully he’ll be back, but he was still limping late this week,” Peters said. “The injury he’s got can improve pretty quickly once the swelling goes down. We’ve got a week, so we’ll see how he goes.”

Oliver Gildart missed the Leigh win with a HIA but he will definitely return on Friday night.

Hull FC

The Black and Whites picked up three new problems on Friday when they were beaten by Wakefield Trinity – but it remains to be seen how many are serious.

There are fears over young forward Will Kirby, who will have to go for scans to determine how severe the knee injury he picked up is. Meanwhile, hooker Amir Bourouh passed a HIA but had complaints over his vision, leading to Hull pulling him from the remainder of the contest.

Jed Cartwright’s injury issues resurfaced too, with the Australian suffering hamstring tightness and being withdrawn as a precautionary measure.

They could well get Lewis Martin and Zak Hardaker back to face Wigan this weekend, though.

Huddersfield Giants

The Giants lost youngster Lewis Jagger midway through the game on Sunday at St Helens, though there was confusion over whether it was due to a HIA or heat stroke.

George Flanagan also seemed to badly struggle with a leg issue that could have been cramp in the final quarter, which ended his afternoon prematurely.

York Knights York have struggled with injuries throughout most of their debut season in Super League – but they will get a boost next weekend when hooker Paul McShane returns. Bradford Bulls There is more woe on the injury front for Bradford after their bruising defeat in Catalans – but it’s not as bad as it could have been. The bad news is that Sam Hallas will require shoulder surgery which rules him out for the rest of 2026, with fellow forward Zac Fulton set for an extended period on the sidelines with a neck issue. That will mean he is out for a good while, too. But half-back Jayden Nikorima should be okay to face St Helens this weekend after battling on with a shoulder injury on Saturday evening in Perpignan.

Haggerty said: “He’d been struggling to get on the training field all week with his shoulder problem and to be honest, I didn’t think he’d make the game.”