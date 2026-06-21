St Helens dealt fresh season-ending injury as Mark Percival update given

St Helens look set to be without Matt Whitley for the rest of the season through a wrist injury, head coach Paul Rowley has confirmed.

The back-row forward was initially set to start in their 38-6 win over Huddersfield Giants, but pulled out during the captain’s run.

Elsewhere, George Whitby and Mark Percival have also emerged with injury issues in the immediate aftermath of their round 15 victory.

St Helens dealt fresh season-ending injury

The late withdrawals of both Whitley and Whitby will undoubtedly cause concern for the Saints boss, and it seems it is not good news for either of them.

“Whitley’s got a wrist injury, and that could be season-ending to be fair,” Rowley told Sky Sports. “George Whitby also pulled out, and we’re waiting further inspection on that.

Centre Percival was also taken off part-way through the seven-try victory against the West Yorkshire visitors, and Rowley suggested it could be a hamstring injury.

“I’ve not heard back from Percy, but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that looked like a hamstring problem,” he said. “They’re never short.”

Elsewhere, it also seems versatile back Deon Cross will be out for the rest of the season, too, after undergoing surgery on a torn bicep earlier this week.

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“Deon is season-ending,” added Rowley. “He’s had a bicep repair.”

‘We’re in a pretty position without playing pretty’

These fresh blows only add to the ever-continuing narrative of St Helens’ injury plague in 2026, but despite that, they are still earning victories.

This latest over Huddersfield keeps St Helens firmly in the top six, and crucially four points above seventh-placed Leigh Leopards, and Rowley called on his side to continue to ‘chip the wins away’ as they hunt for a play-off berth once more.

“I’ve been through stuff like this (injury issues) before; the trick is, even if it’s ugly and in turmoil and adversity, just chip the wins away. We’re in a pretty position without playing pretty.”

Rowley’s side face Bradford Bulls next weekend, before a tough run of fixtures in July with Wigan Warriors bookending the month, either side of meetings with Toulouse Olympique and Catalans Dragons.