Seven Super League players charged including Hull FC star

Seven Super League players have been charged by the RFL’s Match Review Panel following the weekend’s action – but no players have been suspended.

After an incident packed weekend it has been decided that no players have committed offences serious enough to trigger a suspension.

However, some big names have still been charged – with Hull’s on loan forward Jeremiah Mata’utia one of them after the incident that led to him being sin-binned in the defeat to Wakefield Trinity on Friday evening.

Mata’utia was shown a yellow card after hitting Wakefield half-back Jack Sinfield late. That has resulted in a Grade B charge of late contact with a passer, and a three point penalty charge. However, his disciplinary record was previously clean, meaning there is no ban for the forward.

Mata’utia’s Hull team-mate, Herman Ese’ese, has avoided a charge despite also being shown a yellow card in that loss to Wakefield Trinity.

Warrington’s James Harrison has received one penalty point for a Grade A charge of making late contact with a passer in the loss to Leeds Rhinos on Thursday evening.

Castleford’s George Lawler has inched closer to a ban after landing a Grade A charge that takes his personal tally over the last 12 months to 4.75. He was charged with head contact in the win over Toulouse on Saturday.

From the same game, Toulouse’s Ethan Quai-Ward gets the same penalty sanction after a Grade A dangerous throw.

St Helens prop Daniel Suluka-Fifita has been charged for the second consecutive game, with the forward being hit with a Grade A late contact on passer. Huddersfield’s Chris Patolo gets three points for Grade B head contact.

The final player charged is Catalans forward Ben Condon. He was hit with Grade A late contact on a passer in the victory over Bradford Bulls on Saturday evening.