Owen Trout is back in contention for Leigh Leopards as they travel to Toulouse Olympique this weekend following a prolonged absence put down to ‘personal reasons’.

England international will depart for NRL outfit Cronulla Sharks come the end of the campaign.

Following a difficult start to the season where form has been hard to come by for the forward, he has not played since Leigh’s home defeat to Hull KR on May 16.

Having not even been named in head coach Adrian Lam’s initial extended squads ahead of games in recent weeks, his absence was stated as being for ‘personal reasons’, with no timeframe given for a potential return.

But now, it’s been confirmed that Trout could be back on the field come Saturday evening in the South of France as the Leopards make the trip to Toulouse.

Owen Trout in contention for Leigh return

Lam held his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, and revealed the news of Trout’s potential return.

He explained: “Owen has been training with us today, so he’ll come into consideration as well.

“It (training) has been ongoing for him, he hasn’t dropped off. Whether we make the decision for him to play this week or next week, that’ll be my call along with conversations with our Strength & Conditioning and medical (teams).

“He’ll certainly add something to our team.

“I made a few positional changes last week (in defeat at Hull KR) that obviously upset the rhythm of the team, and you could see that quite clearly.

“But Umyla (Hanley) and Tesi (Niu) got through fine, and we’re with the strongest team we’ve had for a long time this week.

“Lokie (Lachlan Lam) is coming back and Josh (Charnley) is too, we need to suffocate Toulouse early on.”

Leopards injury update delivered ahead of Toulouse trip

Leigh’s injury struggles have been clear for all to see throughout 2026, but the Leopards are still within four competition points of the top six having won six of their last eight games.

The only defeats during that run have both come against reigning Super League champions Hull KR.

Lam added: “When I’m talking about our strongest side, we still don’t have Jack Hughes there through suspension, Andy Badrock isn’t too far away but AJ Towse and Keanan Brand are still out.

“They’re going to find it very hard to get back in, especially if we can find some rhythm and some momentum and add a block of wins along the way.

“It’s also been tough for Edwin (Ipape) with the niggling injuries he’s had. I still don’t think he’s at 100%, maybe not even 80%.

“There’s some heat from me on him now because I need him to do a little bit more, he’s such an important player for us and potentially the player in Super League that can carve a team apart.

“No doubt over the next month or so, we’ll see his best rugby.”