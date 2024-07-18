Super League club ‘out of running’ for Rhyse Martin as race down to two

Warrington Wolves are no longer in the running to sign Rhyse Martin – with Leigh Leopards still at the front of the queue to land the Papua New Guinea international.

Love Rugby League understands that the Wire are still firmly in the hunt for a back-rower for 2025 following Matty Nicholson’s departure to NRL side Canberra Raiders but, as reported by the Warrington Guardian, that player will not be Martin.

The Wire have moved on from their interest in Martin in recent weeks, leaving two clubs in the hunt to sign him on this side of the world: the Leopards and Leeds Rhinos.

The Rhinos were keen to retain Martin while Rohan Smith was in charge at AMT Headingley, but it is now unclear what their plans are with Smith having left the club and Brad Arthur coming in for the rest of this season.

Meanwhile, Leigh are on the hunt for a replacement for forward Kai O’Donnell and are still prioritising a move for Martin near the top of their recruitment plans for 2025.

And their hopes of landing Martin have been enhanced with it emerging Warrington have no longer got an interest in securing Martin for 2025 and beyond.

Martin joined Leeds midway through 2019 and has been an outstanding servant for the Rhinos. He has made well over 100 appearances for the club and become renowned as one of Super League’s most consistent forwards.

But his future at AMT Headingley is still in doubt – with the race to land him now down to two.

TRANSFER NEWS ON LRL

