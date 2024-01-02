Super League: A new signing from every club we can’t wait to watch in 2024

We’re into the New Year and the new Super League season is slowly approaching, with the campaign getting underway on Thursday, February 15.

And to get you in the mood for the upcoming campaign, we’ve looked at a new signing who we are looking forward to seeing in action for their new club…

Castleford Tigers – Nixon Putt

The 27-year-old back-rower will experience Super League for the first time in 2024 after linking up with Castleford on a two-year contract.

Putt has proven himself on the international stage for Papua New Guinea, winning 13 caps for the Kumuls as well as representing his country in the last two World Cups. He will play alongside his PNG team-mates Liam Horne and Sylvester Namo at the Tigers next season.

Catalans Dragons – Tariq Sims

Sims has been there and done it in the NRL, on the international stage and in the State of Origin arena – and now it is time for him to make his mark on Super League.

The Fiji international, who has more than 200 NRL games to his name, will spend at least the next two years in the south of France with Steve McNamara’s side.

Sims will add size and experience to an already stacked Catalans Dragons pack featuring the likes of Chris Satae, Mike McMeeken and Ben Garcia.

Huddersfield Giants – Adam Clune

The Australian half-back will play a key role in Ian Watson’s side in 2024 after signing a three-year deal with the Super League club.

Clune, another overseas signing getting his first taste of Super League, will don the No. 7 jersey for Huddersfield in 2024.

The 28-year-old has made 47 appearances in the NRL for St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights since making his first-grade debut in 2020.

Hull FC – Fa’amanu Brown

Brown is no stranger to these shores, having enjoyed a season in the Championship with Featherstone Rovers in 2021, scoring 17 tries in 27 games.

The 29-year-old hooker or half-back has spent the last two seasons in the NRL with Wests Tigers, Canterbury Bulldogs and Newcastle Knights.

Brown has represented his Samoan heritage in the last two World Cups and made his debut for birth nation New Zealand in the autumn just gone, winning three caps to help the Kiwis lift the inaugural Pacific Cup.

Brown, who has penned a one-year deal with Hull, will wear the No. 7 shirt for Tony Smith’s side in 2024.

Hull KR – Peta Hiku

Hiku is another overseas player who has had previous experience of playing in England, having scored 10 tries in 11 games during a brief stint with Warrington Wolves back in 2017.

The New Zealand international, who has 17 international caps to his name, has been earmarked to be Willie Peters’ full-back at Hull KR next season.

Hiku, who has also represented the Maori All Stars, has made more than 200 appearances in the NRL with Manly Sea Eagles, Penrith Panthers, New Zealand Warriors and North Queensland Cowboys.

Leeds Rhinos – Lachie Miller

The Australian full-back made the decision to join Leeds Rhinos on a three-year contract, despite having two years left on his deal with Newcastle Knights in the NRL.

Miller spent the past two seasons in the NRL with Cronulla Sharks and Newcastle, but before that he was playing rugby union.

The 29-year-old, who represented the Australian Rugby 7s team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, will be part of a new-look spine for Rohan Smith’s side next season, playing alongside fellow new boys Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley and Andy Ackers.

Leigh Leopards – Matt Moylan

Arguably the biggest signing in Super League ahead of the 2024 campaign, Moylan has linked up with Challenge Cup winners Leigh Leopards on a two-year contract.

The 32-year-old is likely to partner Papua New Guinea star Lachlan Lam in the halves for Adrian Lam’s side next season in what could be a mouth-watering partnership.

Moylan has played almost 200 NRL games for Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks, and has previously played for Australia and New South Wales in the representative arena.

London Broncos – James Meadows

The 24-year-old has re-joined the newly-promoted Broncos ahead of their return to Super League in 2024.

Meadows came through the ranks at London, making his debut for the capital club in 2018. He played 37 first team games for the Broncos before heading up north to link up with Championship side Batley Bulldogs ahead of the 2022 season.

The talented half-back, who can also operate at full-back, flourished in the Championship with Batley, scoring 22 tries in 60 appearances over the past two seasons. It’s going to be interesting to see how he gets on testing himself in Super League in 2024.

Salford Red Devils – Joe Shorrocks

A major coup for the Red Devils ahead of the 2024 campaign. Shorrocks came through the ranks at Wigan Warriors, playing 75 games for his hometown club between 2019 and 2023.

The 24-year-old is able to play a number of positions, having played loose forward, back-row, hooker, half-back and centre during his time at Wigan.

Shorrocks is ball-playing forward who will add plenty of quality to Paul Rowley’s forward pack for 2024.

St Helens – Daryl Clark

All eyes will be on Clark next season as he swaps the Primrose and Blue of Warrington Wolves to the Red V of St Helens.

The England international, who featured in the recent 3-0 test series victory over Tonga, has taken the No. 9 jersey from the legendary James Roby, who hung up his boots at the end of last season following a trophy-laden playing career.

Clark hit top form for Warrington last term, resulting in him being called up to Shaun Wane’s England squad in the autumn just gone. A former Man of Steel, Clark will bring spark and speed to Saints’ attack, interchanging with fellow hooker Moses Mbye.

Warrington Wolves – Lachlan Fitzgibbon

The Australian forward has arrived at Warrington Wolves on a three-year contract ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Fitzgibbon has spent the past nine seasons with boyhood club Newcastle, scoring 29 tries in 119 appearances for the Knights.

He is a strong running back-rower who will be a handful for opposition defences in the upcoming campaign.

Wigan Warriors – Luke Thompson

Thompson was one of the standout front-rowers in Super League before making the move Down Under with Canterbury Bulldogs in 2020.

Thompson, a two-time Super League Grand Final winner with St Helens, has arrived at Wigan on a four-year deal, bringing size and power to Matt Peet’s forward pack.

The England international, who made 42 appearances in his four seasons with the Bulldogs, had trouble with a couple of injuries during NRL career, but they are behind him now, with the 28-year-old fully fit and raring to go with his new club.

