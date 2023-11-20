Leigh Leopards confirm Matt Moylan signing: ‘It’s a huge statement of intent by the club’

Challenge Cup winners Leigh Leopards have confirmed the signing of former Australia international Matt Moylan on a two-year contract.

Last week, Love Rugby League had exclusively revealed that the Leopards had held productive talks with the half-back, who still had another year on his Cronulla Sharks contract to run.

But the Sharks have allowed Moylan, 32, to take up his opportunity with Leigh in Super League, granting him a release from the final year of his deal.

Moylan has made almost 200 appearances over the course of 11 seasons in the NRL for Penrith Panthers and Cronulla.

The playmaker, who can also play full-back, was capped by Australia in 2016 as well as playing three games for New South Wales in the State of Origin arena.

Matt Moylan signing ‘a huge statement of intent by the club’ – Leigh Leopards head of rugby Chris Chester

Leopards head of rugby Chris Chester said: “Adrian got on a plane and met with Matt and his agent, Allan Gainey, face to face. He was able to explain what we want as a club, what we are looking to achieve, and his own coaching philosophy.

“Matt is a world class player, and his CV speaks for itself. Everyone I’ve spoken to says he’s an unbelievable person, and one of those who leads with his actions on the field. He’s a great professional and an extremely hard working and talented player.

“Matt will take us to the next level. He’s a running half so that will give us threats on both sides of the world. He’s got great leg speed, he’s durable – he played 24 games last year and 20 this – he’s a good goal-kicker, and he’s a good defender.

“It’s a huge statement of intent by the club and great for our town. It’s huge for us as a club that we have attracted a top quality half-back over from the NRL.

“It’s no secret we have needed a half-back since Ben Reynolds left. I watch a lot of NRL and Matt is a player I’ve long admired. We have certainly signed a player of great quality.”

There’s a few familiar faces at Leigh for Moylan, having played alongside Zak Hardaker at Penrith Panthers in 2016 and Ricky Leutele at Cronulla.

