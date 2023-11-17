Exclusive: Leigh Leopards hold talks over sensational swoop for NRL star who has played for Australia

Leigh Leopards could be edging closer to securing a frontline half-back to partner Lachlan Lam next season, as Love Rugby League can reveal they have held talks over a deal to bring one-time Australia international Matt Moylan to the club.

Moylan remains under contract with NRL side Cronulla Sharks until the end of next season, but Love Rugby League understands that the 32-year-old has held productive talks with Adrian Lam’s side about what would be a remarkable switch to Super League.

Moylan was linked with a move to Super League earlier this summer, with Catalans Dragons linked with the services of the player, who is equally comfortable playing stand-off or full-back.

However, it is now understood that the Leopards are the frontrunners to land his signature if he secures a release from the Sharks.

Matt Moylan to partner Lachlan Lam in the halves for Leigh Leopards in 2024?

Leigh have been in the hunt for a half-back to partner Lachlan Lam in 2024 for a number of months.

Ben Reynolds assumed the role throughout the majority of 2023, but he left the club at the end of the season and ultimately signed for Championship side Featherstone Rovers.

They held extensive talks with Samoa international Anthony Milford over a move to Super League, but the Dolphins half-back eventually decided against the switch for family reasons. That meant the Leopards re-entered the transfer market, with an overseas half always their priority given the space they have on their overseas quota.

And their hunt has now led them to Moylan, who has indicated he would potentially be open to a move to Super League if he can secure a release from the Sharks, with whom he made 20 appearances in 2023 as they finished sixth in the NRL.

Any signing would represent a significant coup for Leigh, given Moylan’s NRL career.

He has made almost 200 appearances in the competition since debuting for Penrith in 2013, as well as appearances for New South Wales in Origin and a solitary international appearance for Australia in 2016.

