Every Super League club’s quota spots confirmed for 2024 so far

With player recruitment for 2024 well underway, here’s a list of every Super League club’s overseas quota spots with seven available.

Castleford Tigers

Castleford’s quota spots are currently full, having signed Lebanon international Elie El-Zakhem and Papua New Guinea duo Nixon Putt and Sylvester Namo ahead of next season.

Contracted: Jacob Miller (2025), Albert Vete (2024), Charbel Tasipale (2024, option for 2025), Liam Horne (2024, option for 2025), Elie El-Zakhem (2025), Nixon Putt (2025), Sylvester Namo (2025)

Catalans Dragons

The Grand Finalists have made three new signings from the NRL ahead of next season in the shape of Tariq Sims, Jayden Nikorima and Bayley Sironen, whilst bringing in powerhouse prop Chris Satae from Hull FC.

Contracted: Manu Ma’u (2024), Chris Satae (2025), Matt Ikuvalu (2024), Tariq Sims (2025), Jayden Nikorima (2025), Bayley Sironen (2025)

Huddersfield Giants

Ian Watson’s side have filled their quota spots ahead of the new campaign, having brought in forward Jack Murchie and half-back Adam Clune from the NRL.

Contracted: Esan Marsters (2024), Kevin Naiqama (2024), Tui Lolohea (2024), Luke Yates (2024), Sebastine Ikahihifo (2025), Jack Murchie (2026), Adam Clune (2026)

Hull FC

Hull’s quota spots are full for 2024, with the club having recruited Herman Ese’ese, Jayden Okunbor, Franklin Pele and Fa’amanu Brown ahead of next season.

Contracted: Tex Hoy (2024, option for 2025), Jayden Okunbor (2025), Herman Ese’ese (2026), Carlos Tuimavave (2024), Ligi Sao (2025), Fa’amanu Brown (2024), Franklin Pele (2025)

Hull KR

Just one change to Hull KR’s quota space ahead of next season, with Jai Whitehead arriving at Craven Park from Wakefield Trinity, replacing Rhys Kennedy, who was released from the final year of his contract.

Contracted: Sauaso Sue (2025), Tom Opacic (2024), Peta Hiku (2026), Matt Parcell (2024), Kane Linnett (2024), Tyrone May (2025), Jai Whitbread (2026)

Leeds Rhinos

The Rhinos have enjoyed a heavy recruitment drive ahead of 2024, bringing Lachie Miller, Matt Frawley and Paul Momirovski over from the NRL as well as signing Salford duo Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers.

Contracted: Lachie Miller (2026), Sam Lisone (2025), Rhyse Martin (2024), Matt Frawley (2025), Paul Momirovski (2025), Brodie Croft (2026), David Fusitu’a (2024)

Leigh Leopards

Front-row duo Ava Seumanufagai and Ben Nakubuwai remain off-contract, with the club having not yet announced their full retentions or departures.

Contracted: Ricky Leutele (2024), John Asiata (2024), Tom Amone (TBC), Edwin Ipape (2025), Kai O’Donnell (2025)

London Broncos

London had seven overseas players in their squad that clinched promotion to Super League last season – Paul Ulberg, Jarred Bassett, Wellington Albert, Dean Parata, Henry Raiwalui, Emmanuel Waine and Ethan Natoli.

However, only Natoli’s contract extension has so far been confirmed following promotion to Super League. Contract extensions are likely to be announced in the coming weeks.

Contracted: Ethan Natoli (2024)

Salford Red Devils

They’ve sold former Man of Steel Brodie Croft to Leeds, whilst bringing in Papua New Guinea international Nene Macdonald on a four-year contract. The Red Devils have still got one space left.

Contracted: Sam Stone (2024), Shane Wright (2026), Tim Lafai (2025), Nene Macdonald (2027), Ken Sio (2024), King Vuniyayawa (2025)

St Helens

Paul Wellens’ side have one space left on their quota ahead of next season, having released Tonga international Will Hopoate.

Contracted: Curtis Sironen (2025), Agnatius Paasi (2025), James Bell (2025), Konrad Hurrell (2024, option for 2025), Sione Mata’utia (2024, option for 2025), Moses Mbye (2025)

Warrington Wolves

The Wolves are currently up to their maximum quota space, having brought trio Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Rodrick Tai and Zane Musgrove over from the NRL.

Contracted: Matt Dufty (2024), Lachlan Fitzgibbon (2026), Paul Vaughan (2025), Josh Drinkwater (2024), Sam Kasiano (2024), Rodrick Tai (2024), Zane Musgrove (2025)

Wigan Warriors

Wigan’s quota spots are currently full, with Matt Peet’s side bringing Australian centre Adam Keighran to the club ahead of next season.

Contracted: Bevan French (2024), Jai Field (2024, option for 2025), Kaide Ellis (2026), Abbas Miski (2024), Adam Keighran (2025), Willie Isa (2024), Patrick Mago (2024, option for 2025)

