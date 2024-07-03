Hull FC are monitoring Cade Cust’s situation at Salford Red Devils and weighing up whether or not to make a move for the half-back for the 2025 season, Love Rugby League has learned.

Cust signed a one-year deal with the Red Devils at the beginning of this season, but that deal has an option for an extension by an extra year which is yet to be triggered by Salford.

The Australian is currently sidelined with a calf problem and in his absence, Salford have continued to move up the table and establish themselves firmly in the play-off picture in 2024. He is expected to return in the coming weeks, though.

But Love Rugby League understands that with a future at Salford beyond this year uncertain, Hull have identified Cust as a potential target to strengthen their half-back department.

Cust would likely provide more depth and options for Hull in the halves, rather than coming in as a guaranteed starter alongside Jake Trueman, but he is a player the Black and Whites have given consideration to as they look to overhaul their squad and rebuild ahead of the arrival of new head coach John Cartwright.

Cartwright has a working knowledge of Cust, with the pair having previously been together at NRL side Manly Sea Eagles. Cartwright was assistant coach at the club while Cust made his breakthrough appearances in Australia in the 2019 season.

However, the half-back left Australia in 2022 to join Wigan Warriors, where he spent two seasons. He was part of the squads that won the Challenge Cup in 2022 – with Cust playing in that final – and the Super League title in 2023. However, he didn’t feature in the Old Trafford victory over Catalans Dragons.

Cust then switched clubs to Salford, and began the season firmly in Paul Rowley’s side alongside Marc Sneyd in the halves. He featured in all-but one of their first 11 league games of the season, but has not played since the defeat to Leigh in mid-May after suffering a calf problem.

The Red Devils remain active in the market for a new half-back to potentially partner Sneyd next year. They have been linked with a move for Wests Tigers half-back Jayden Sullivan, whose own future in Australia still appears unclear. Wests are keen to offload the player, but Sullivan is adamant he will remain at the Tigers.

And Cust could now be set to head for pastures new in 2025, too. A deal at Hull is by no means done, but Cust is a player that the Black and Whites’ hierarchy have held conversations over regarding a move to the MKM Stadium.

