Warrington Wolves centre Rodrick Tai has been tipped to leave the Super League club at the end of this season.

Tai joined Warrington at the end of 2023 on a one-year-deal, with an option in the club’s favour for another year. But Love Rugby League understands the Wolves have decided not to take up that option, meaning the outside back will depart the Wire at the end of this year.

Tai, who can also cover wing and second-row, has made seven appearances in Super League in 2024. The 25-year-old, who landed at the Halliwell Jones Stadium after two years with the PNG Hunters in the Queensland Cup and several seasons in the Digicel Cup, has scored two tries this campaign.

He is averaging 14.1 carries, 107.2 metres, 1.8 tackle busts and 12.2 tackles per game this year. Tai, who played in the centres in the Challenge Cup final loss to Wigan at Wembley last month, is also a Papua New Guinea international.

He was part of the 2021 World Cup squad and has crossed twice in six Tests for the Kumuls. With Toby King, Stefan Ratchford and youngsters Wesley Bruines and Zac Barsley-Rowe, Warrington are well-covered in the centre positions.

King is a regular for England while Ratchford has agreed to a new deal to stay with the Wolves in 2025, as revealed by Love Rugby League earlier this year.

Off-contract players Josh Drinkwater, Matty Russell and Gil Dudson are all expected to leave the club at the end of this year, along with NRL-bound forward Matty Nicholson, while Huddersfield back-rower Luke Yates will be joining the Wire – which Love Rugby League also revealed earlier in the season.

