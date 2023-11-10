London Broncos’ signing spree continues with third of the day as Championship playmaker returns to the capital

London Broncos have completed their third signing of the day, bringing half-back James Meadows back to the club from Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs.

The 25-year-old debuted for the Broncos back in 2018, and featured once in Super League the following year as they were beaten by Warrington Wolves.

With loan spells mixed in-between at London Skolars, Coventry Bears (now Midlands Hurricanes) and Sheffield Eagles, Meadows would make a total of 37 appearances for the Broncos before departing permanently for Batley ahead of the 2022 campaign.

With the Bulldogs, the playmaker reached both the play-off final – losing out to Leigh – and 1895 Cup final, featuring at Wembley earlier this year against Halifax Panthers.

Meadows ended 2023 as Batley’s top points scorer, and now makes a return to the capital as London’s third new recruit of the day following on from released overseas Hull KR ace Rhys Kennedy this morning and academy product Gideon Boafo this afternoon.

London Broncos pin down James Meadows for third signing of the day

The Broncos have now made five signings in total ahead of their Super League return in 2024, with both Robbie Storey & Sadiq Adebiyi also brought in from Keighley Cougars, who this year were relegated from the second tier.

Speaking to their club website about Meadows’ addition, London’s Director of Rugby & Performance Mike Eccles said: “Jimmy has come off the back of two incredible seasons with Batley, playing a key role in getting them to two finals.

“The last two seasons have been vital for Jimmy to continue to learn his trade as a half-back and crucially develop consistency in performance. He is ready to take on Super League and I can’t wait to see him back out there in a London jersey.”

The player himself meanwhile added: “Coming through the scholarship and academy systems, I know what it means to play for London and the values the club is built on.

“I’m immensely proud to have an opportunity to play for my home club again and I can’t wait to get into pre-season.”

