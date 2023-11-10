London Broncos land released Hull KR forward in third signing ahead of Super League return

Newly-promoted Super League side London Broncos have signed Australian forward Rhys Kennedy following his departure from Hull KR.

The 29-year-old prop was released from the final year of his Hull KR contract last month, with the Robins moving quickly to sign Australian forward Jai Whitbread from relegated Super League side Wakefield Trinity to take Kennedy’s quota spot.

Kennedy made 26 appearances for Hull KR last season, including their Challenge Cup final defeat to Leigh Leopards at Wembley in August.

The New South Wales-born forward, who is of Swiss heritage, becomes London’s third signing ahead of their return to Super League, with the Broncos having already signed Sadiq Adebiyi and Robbie Storey from relegated Championship side Keighley Cougars.

Kennedy made 49 appearances in the NRL for South Sydney Rabbitohs and Brisbane Broncos between 2019-22, having made his first-grade debut for the Rabbitohs in 2019.

He played two games for Souths before moving to the Broncos, where he made 47 appearances.

London Broncos retain key prop for 2024

The Broncos have tied down prop Jordan Williams on a new contract for the 2024 season.

The Stevenage-born forward came through the club’s academy before making his first team debut in 2020.

Williams has made 73 appearances so far for the Broncos, with 33 of them coming in their 2023 promotion-clinching campaign.

The 26-year-old, who can also play back-row, has also spent time in League 1 with neighbours London Skolars, playing playing 45 games for the capital club.

On his contract extension with the Broncos, Williams said: “I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved this year earning promotion.

“It is exciting for the opportunity to compete in the Super League and I am ready to step up to the challenge ahead.

“I am very happy to be re-signing with the Broncos, being a London boy it is an honour to represent this club at the highest level.”

