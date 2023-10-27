London Broncos make first signing ahead of Super League return as international forward rejoins boyhood club: ‘Time is right for me to return home’

Newly-promoted London Broncos have today made their first signing ahead of their return to Super League in 2024, with academy product Sadiq Adebiyi making the move back to his boyhood club on a two-year deal.

Lagos-born Adebiyi, who goes by the first name ‘Sid’, moved over to England as a youngster and formed part of the London side which gained promotion to the top flight in 2018, stunning Toronto Wolfpack 4-2 in the Million Pound Game over in Canada.

The Nigeria international now rejoins the club after they pulled off a similar feat to get back to the promised land, beating Toulouse Olympique in France with a stunning comeback victory to seal their place amongst the elite next season.

Regardless of what happens on the pitch in 2024, London may well find themselves demoted back down to the Championship given their lowly IMG grading.

London Broncos make first signing of Super League return

Having previously departed for Wakefield Trinity, Adebiyi rejoins London on the back of a 2023 campaign which saw him relegated from the Championship with Keighley Cougars on points difference.

While with Keighley, he surpassed a century of career appearances having also had briefer stints at Oldham, London Skolars, Oxford, Sheffield Eagles, Hemel Stags and Newcastle Thunder earlier in his career.

He told the Broncos’ website: “Obviously I’m still close with quite a few of the boys and staff, and I can’t wait to be working with Mike (Eccles, Director of Rugby & Performance) again and working hard to establish this club back in the Super League.

“I’m really excited to be returning to my home town club, I feel the time is right for me to return home.”

Meanwhile, Eccles – who earlier this month exclusively told Love Rugby League that part-time players will form a chunk of his squad next season – is relishing the opportunity to work alongside the new recruit.

The capital outfit’s chief added: “I’m delighted to sign Sid and bring him back to the club. He’s had an unfortunate run of injuries since breaking through to the first team at the Broncos.

“I’m confident that bringing him back into our programme combined with the experience he’s picked up the last couple of years, he’s ready to kick on and fulfil his Super League potential.”

