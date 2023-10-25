Ranked: Every IMG grading as seven Super League clubs achieve Grade A status

IMG’s ‘indicative’ gradings have now been released in full, with Leeds Rhinos leading the way as one of seven Super League clubs to achieve an ‘A’ rating.

To get that ‘A’ next to your name as a club, you had to score 15 or higher out of a maximum possible 20 points.

The gradings were decided following a thorough analysis of all clubs across Super League, the Championship and League 1 through five categories – On-Field Performance, Fandom, Finances, Stadium and Community.

Notably, Toulouse Olympique – who lost the Championship play-off final this year – are ranked 10th and if things were to stay the same come the end of 2024, would be in Super League in 2025.

Relegated Wakefield Trinity take 11th spot, so would follow on from the same pattern as Toulouse.

The two Super League clubs at risk are Castleford Tigers (13th) and London Broncos (24th). Cas say they’ve launched an appeal against their grading due to an administration error.

Elsewhere, a grading has been delivered for Newcastle Thunder, who were relegated to League 1 but have withdrawn from the competition.

Thundr sit 18th, and would occupy a mid-table Championship spot in 2025 as things stand, though of course that’s entirely dependent on what happens over the next 12 months.

Below is a full list of the rankings from 1 to 35, with the club’s name followed by grade, score, and the division they’ll actually be playing in come 2024. Any that are playing in a division higher or lower than the one they’d be in according to their IMG grade are bolded.

For the sake of absolute clarity, if Newcastle weren’t on this list, newly-promoted Championship outfit Dewsbury Rams would be worthy of their spot in the second tier, according to IMG.

Super League

1. Leeds Rhinos – A – 17.49 – Super League

2. Wigan Warriors – A – 16.87 – Super League

3. St Helens – A – 16.78 – Super League

4. Catalans Dragons – A – 16.73 – Super League

5. Warrington Wolves – A – 15.75 – Super League

6. Hull KR – A – 15.52 – Super League

7. Hull FC – A – 15.05 – Super League

8. Salford Red Devils – B – 13.80 – Super League

9. Huddersfield Giants – B – 13.49 – Super League

10. Toulouse Olympique – B – 12.97 – Championship

11. Wakefield Trinity – B – 12.52 – Championship

12. Leigh Leopards – B – 12.45 – Super League

Championship

13. Castleford Tigers – B – 12.16 – Super League

14. Bradford Bulls – B – 12.02 – Championship

15. Featherstone Rovers – B – 10.65 – Championship

16. Widnes Vikings – B – 10.17 – Championship

17. York RLFC – B – 10.05 – Championship

18. Newcastle Thunder – B – 9.30 – TBC

19. Barrow Raiders – B – 9.18 – Championship

20. Halifax Panthers – B – 9.06 – Championship

21. Batley Bulldogs – B – 8.62 – Championship

22. Sheffield Eagles – B – 8.36 – Championship

23. Doncaster RLFC – B – 8.11 – Championship

24. London Broncos – B – 8.07 – Super League

25. Oldham RLFC – C – 7.39 – League 1

26. Swinton Lions – C – 7.21 – Championship

League 1

27. Dewsbury Rams – C – 7.10 – Championship

28. Rochdale Hornets – C – 7.03 – League 1

29. Hunslet RLFC – C – 6.94 – League 1

30. Keighley Cougars – Grade C – 6.58 – League 1

31. Workington Town – C – 6.54 – League 1

32. Whitehaven RLFC – C – 6.27 – Championship

33. Midlands Hurricanes – C – 5.92 – League 1

34. Cornwall RLFC – C – 5.75 – League 1

35. North Wales Crusaders – C – 5.07 – League 1

READ NEXT: First IMG gradings revealed as clubs learn fate; Leeds Rhinos lead the way, Super League outfit appeal verdict