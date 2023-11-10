London Broncos secure second signing of the day as lightning quick academy product returns: ‘What a talent!’

London Broncos have made their second signing of the day ahead of their Super League return with academy product Gideon Boafo returning to the club.

The Broncos this morning landed released Hull KR overseas ace Rhys Kennedy, adding some top-flight nous to their pack for 2024.

And now, 24-year-old winger Boafo – who has spent the last two seasons with Newcastle Thunder – makes his return to the capital as their fourth new signing following promotion back to the elite.

Croydon native Boafo – of Ghanaian heritage – featured twice for London Skolars in the 2019 season, making the step up to appear 13 times for the Broncos in 2021, prolifically scoring 16 tries.

He departed to link up with then-full time outfit Newcastle, and despite their plight with relegation from the Championship this term, has scored 22 tries in 44 appearances for the North East outfit.

London Broncos bring lightning quick academy product Gideon Boafo ‘home’ ahead of 2024 Super League season

Having brought the lightning quick speedster back to the club, Broncos’ Director of Rugby & Performance Mike Eccles told their club website: “What a talent Gideon is!

“It’s been a joy to watch Gidz develop through our academy system and transition into Championship rugby.

“It’s my pleasure to bring him back and see him take that next step to Super League with us. Gideon’s best years are ahead of him, and I’m sure he’ll be getting fans off their seats with electric pace.”

Unsurprisingly, the player himself is relishing the opportunity to play in the top flight for the first time, particularly given it will be for the club who got him into the game.

Boafo added: “To say I’m excited is an understatement. Being in Super League at the club I grew up playing for is a blessing.

“I feel blessed to be able to play rugby and be around my family.”

