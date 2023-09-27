Catalans Dragons have confirmed the signing of Melbourne Storm back-rower Tariq Sims from the 2024 Super League campaign on a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old is believed to have rejected an extension with the NRL giants to complete the move to the south of France for next season.

Sims, a Fiji international, will follow brothers Ashton and Korbin in pursuing careers in Super League following stints with Warrington and Hull KR respectively.

He has made 236 NRL appearances to date since backing his debut in 2011 for North Queensland Cowboys. He also enjoyed spells at Newcastle Knights and St George Illawarra Dragons before linking up with Craig Bellamy’s outfit for 2023 on a 12-month contract.

The former Junior Kangaroos representative made his State of Origin debut in 2018 for New South Wales. He would play a further Origin the following season, winning the series in both years.

He represented Fiji at the 2013 World Cup, reaching the semi-finals in England.

Sims comes in as a direct replacement for Matt Whitley, who recently had his exit confirmed by Catalans Dragons with a move to St Helens expected.

Tariq Sims excited by new chapter

On the move, he said: “I’m excited to add to the team my experience and what I’ve learnt over the past 13 years in the NRL.

“My desire to compete and challenge myself both on and off the field is motivating to me, and I believe being at the Catalans will do that.

“It’ll be a new chapter for myself and my family, but we are very excited for it.”

Head coach Steve McNamara added: “We are really pleased to add someone of Tariq’s quality and experience to our team.

“His ability to play both on the edge and the middle will increase our selection options and he will also fill a void which will be left by some our players retiring in the leadership area.

“His enthusiasm to join the Dragons and be successful was apparent from the first conversation and we look forward to welcoming him and his family to Perpignan.”

