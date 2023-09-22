NRL utility Bayley Sironen attracting Super League interest with one club named – reports

Bayley Sironen has attracted Super League interest following his confirmed departure from New Zealand Warriors at the end of the current NRL campaign.

That’s according to Treize Mondial, with the French publication reporting that Catalans Dragons are in contact about a possible move for the 2024 Super League season.

Sironen, brother of St Helens star Curtis, had his exit from the Warriors confirmed earlier this month at the club’s end-of-season awards alongside young forward Valingi Kepu.

He has made 24 appearances to date in 2023, including a try in the 40-10 win over Newcastle Knights in second week of the finals from the interchange bench. He concluded the scoring with a try in the 75th minute alongside team-mates Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Addin Fonua-Blake, Marcelo Montoya, Dylan Walker, Rocco Berry, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Sironen, capable of playing back-row or hooker, has made 80 appearances in the competition Down Under to date, having made his debut in 2017 for Wests Tigers against North Queensland Cowboys.

He later enjoyed two years at South Sydney Rabbitohs between 2019 and 2020 before joining New Zealand Warriors.

Catalans Dragons will lose highly-rated back-rower Matt Whitley at the end of the Super League campaign, with the Perpignan-based outfit confirming his departure earlier this week. The England Knights international has been linked with a move to St Helens.

Tonga international Sio Siua Taukeiaho will return to the NRL ahead of the 2024 campaign after just one season in Super League, with Tiaki Chan to join Wigan.

Chris Satae has been confirmed by the Dragons on a two-year deal from Hull, while Mickael Goudemand will leave for Leeds Rhinos.

Meanwhile in the outside-backs, Sam Tomkins and Mitchell Pearce will hang up the boots at the end of 2023 following two respective legendary careers in the game.

Playmaker Tyrone May will join Hull KR under Willie Peters, while centre Adam Keighran will depart for the DW Stadium on a two-year contract.

