Sydney Roosters announce five more departures, including confirmed Super League move & ex-New South Wales representative

Sydney Roosters have announced five more departures at the completion of the 2023 NRL season, with coach Trent Robinson confirming a Super League move.

Veteran loose forward Nathan Brown will leave the club upon the expiry of his contract. The New South Wales representative in 2020 joined the Roosters in March on a deal until the end of the current campaign following an immediate release from Parramatta Eels.

Brown, who represented Italy at last year’s World Cup in England, has made 148 NRL appearances to date and also featured in the New South Wales Cup in 2023 with five games.

His future remains unclear for 2024.

Super League target Thomas Deakin has also had his departure confirmed during the club’s end-of-season awards night.

Love Rugby League previously reported that the hooker was close to securing a move to Huddersfield Giants for 2024, replacing Nathan Peats after the former NRL star announced his retirement at the end of 2023.

The 21-year-old, who featured for the club’s NSW Cup team, wouldn’t count on Huddersfield’s quota, as he was born in England and is therefore exempt from their limit of seven players from overseas.

During his speech paying tribute to the departing players, head coach Robinson confirmed the youngster’s move to Huddersfield.

He said, via Zero Tackle: “I want to thank some players that are leaving.

“It’s always really hard at this time of year because there are players that we aren’t sure whether they are going to be here or not because that’s the negotiation in our sport.

“Some players that won’t be here and have signed with other clubs. Tom Deakin is heading off to Huddersfield, going back to where he was born, so we’re really looking forward to his continued development.”

The Giants currently have six of their seven quota spots filled, with Chris McQueen also announcing his retirement at the end of the current campaign. Newcastle Knights half-back Adam Clune is expected to make the move to the John Smith’s Stadium next season.

More departures at Sydney Roosters

Utility Drew Hutchison will leave Sydney Roosters and is expected to link up with Canterbury Bulldogs for 2024 as part of Phil Gould’s rebuilt at the NRL outfit.

The former Leigh star has featured in the halves and at centre under Robinson, with 71 appearances for the club since 2019.

Former Brisbane Broncos hooker Jake Turpin and prop forward Ben Thomas will also leave the club.

Already confirmed, Fletcher Baker and Jaxson Paulo will depart for Brisbane Broncos and Manly Sea Eagles respectively.

READ NEXT: St Helens confirm 11 departures, including overseas star Will Hopoate